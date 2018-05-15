Karkala Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's V Sunill Kumar Wins

Live Status BJP V. Sunill Kumar Won

Karkala (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Udupi district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,79,029 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 85,676 are male, 93,331 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 108.91 and the approximate literacy rate is 87%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,254 votes (3.26%) securing 49.85% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.06%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,537 votes (1.38%) registering 50.69% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.13%.