'Karma Awaits You': Rahul, Priyanka’s Tag Team Attacks Modi After ‘Corrupt’ Jibe at Rajiv Gandhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi slammed Modi and said the people of Amethi would give a befitting reply to him for besmirching the image of an “honest and pure man”.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, day after he termed late PM Rajiv Gandhi as ‘corrupt number 1’.
While Priyanka Gandhi said the remark was reflective of the PM’s “uncontrolled insanity” and an insult to Rajiv Gandhi martyrdom, Rahul Gandhi told Modi, “Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you.”
“Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you,” the Congress chief said, referring to the result of Lok Sabha elections.
“Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug,” Rahul wrote in the tweet.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also slammed Modi and said the people of Amethi would give a befitting reply to him for besmirching the image of an “honest and pure man”.
On Saturday, PM Modi, in an attack at Rahul said that his father was termed “Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as ''Bhrashtachari No 1'' (corrupt number 1)". This was in response to Rahul’s allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal.
Modi was referring to the Bofors scams which in which it was alleged that Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors had paid huge kickbacks to Rajiv Gandhi and others for the sale of its artillery gun to India. The high court had said there was no evidence that Rajiv Gandhi accepted any bribes.
Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Ahmed Patel, Sam Pitroda and Randeep Singh Surjewala also slammed PM Modi’s statement and said that Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed his life for the country.
Modi Ji,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2019
The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you.
All my love and a huge hug.
Rahul
शहीदों के नाम पर वोट माँगकर उनकी शहादत को अपमानित करने वाले प्रधानमंत्री ने कल अपनी बेलगाम सनक में एक नेक और पाक इंसान की शहादत का निरादर किया। जवाब अमेठी की जनता देगी जिनके लिए राजीव गांधी ने अपनी जान दी। हाँ मोदीजी ‘यह देश धोकेबाज़ी को कभी माफ नहीं करता’।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 5, 2019
On Saturday, PM Modi, in an attack at Rahul said that his father was termed “Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as ''Bhrashtachari No 1'' (corrupt number 1)". This was in response to Rahul’s allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal.
Modi was referring to the Bofors scams which in which it was alleged that Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors had paid huge kickbacks to Rajiv Gandhi and others for the sale of its artillery gun to India. The high court had said there was no evidence that Rajiv Gandhi accepted any bribes.
Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Ahmed Patel, Sam Pitroda and Randeep Singh Surjewala also slammed PM Modi’s statement and said that Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed his life for the country.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
