Karmala Election Results 2019 Live Updates (करमाळा): Bagal Rashmi Digambar of SS Leading

244. Karmala (करमाळा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,02,290 eligible electors, of which 1,60,475 were male, 1,41,813 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 479 service voters had also registered to vote.

Karmala Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Ram Tukaram Waghmare IND -- -- Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde BSP -- -- Shaikh Jainuddin Dastgir NCP -- -- Patil Sanjay Krishnarao IND -- -- Narayan Aaba Govindrao Patil LEADING IND -- -- Adv. Vijay Bhimarao Awhad VBA -- -- Atul Bhau Bhairavnath Khupase SS -- -- Bagal Rashmi Digambar NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,79,760 eligible electors, of which 1,49,769 were male, 1,29,991 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 479 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,50,527.

Karmala has an elector sex ratio of 883.71.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patil Narayan Govindrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 257 votes which was 0.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 29.82% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bagal Shamal Digambar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the JSS candidate by a margin of 27817 votes which was 16.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 42.54% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 244. Karmala Assembly segment of Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Madha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.57%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.73%, while it was 66.57 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.16%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 334 polling stations in 244. Karmala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 314.

Extent: 244. Karmala constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Karmala Tehsil, Madha Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Ropale, Kurduwadi and Kurduwadi (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Karmala is: 18.2823 75.1985.

