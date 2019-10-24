Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Karnal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (करनाल): Manohar Lal Khattar of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Karnal (करनाल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Manohar Lal
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Karnal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (करनाल): Manohar Lal Khattar of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Karnal (करनाल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Karnal (करनाल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karnal district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Karnal Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
30856
66.57%
Manohar Lal
INC
11582
24.99%
Tarlochan Singh
JJP
1126
2.43%
Tej Bahadur
NOTA
903
1.95%
Nota
BSP
749
1.62%
Satish Balmiki
AAP
616
1.33%
Mahinder Pal Rathi
IND
274
0.59%
Satpal Sahil Hindustani
LKSK(P)
99
0.21%
Virender Sharma
LD
67
0.14%
Pardeep Hooda
IND
52
0.11%
Master Ramesh Khatri Lambardar
JD(U)
25
0.05%
Sant Dharamveer Chotiwala

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.73%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,39,477 eligible electors, of which 1,24,524 were male, 1,14,953 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 294 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,06,972 eligible electors, of which 1,09,030 were male, 97,942 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 294 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,58,695.

Karnal has an elector sex ratio of 923.14.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Manohar Lal Khattar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 63773 votes which was 45.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.75% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sumita Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the HJCBL candidate by a margin of 3731 votes which was 3.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.43% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 21. Karnal Assembly segment of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Karnal Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.29%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.84%, while it was 63.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -15.55%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 223 polling stations in 21. Karnal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 171.

Extent: 21. Karnal constituency comprises of the following areas of Karnal district of Haryana: PCs Karnal I, II and III, Kachhwa-I and II, Pundrak of Karnal-I KC and Karnal (Municipal Council + oG) of Karnal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Karnal is: 29.686 76.9528.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Karnal results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram