Karnal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (करनाल): Manohar Lal Khattar of BJP Leads

Karnal (करनाल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karnal district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Karnal Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 30856 66.57% Manohar Lal LEADING INC 11582 24.99% Tarlochan Singh JJP 1126 2.43% Tej Bahadur NOTA 903 1.95% Nota BSP 749 1.62% Satish Balmiki AAP 616 1.33% Mahinder Pal Rathi IND 274 0.59% Satpal Sahil Hindustani LKSK(P) 99 0.21% Virender Sharma LD 67 0.14% Pardeep Hooda IND 52 0.11% Master Ramesh Khatri Lambardar JD(U) 25 0.05% Sant Dharamveer Chotiwala

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.73%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,39,477 eligible electors, of which 1,24,524 were male, 1,14,953 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 294 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,06,972 eligible electors, of which 1,09,030 were male, 97,942 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 294 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,58,695.

Karnal has an elector sex ratio of 923.14.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Manohar Lal Khattar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 63773 votes which was 45.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.75% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sumita Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the HJCBL candidate by a margin of 3731 votes which was 3.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.43% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 21. Karnal Assembly segment of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Karnal Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.29%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.84%, while it was 63.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -15.55%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 223 polling stations in 21. Karnal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 171.

Extent: 21. Karnal constituency comprises of the following areas of Karnal district of Haryana: PCs Karnal I, II and III, Kachhwa-I and II, Pundrak of Karnal-I KC and Karnal (Municipal Council + oG) of Karnal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Karnal is: 29.686 76.9528.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Karnal results.