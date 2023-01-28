Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took part in a road show here, as part of Karnataka BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalp Abhiyan’, in the run-up to the Assembly polls in the state, due by May.

Targeting the opposition Congress and JD(S) and accusing them of dynasty politics and corruption, he sought support for the BJP to form a government with full majority in Karnataka.

Shah took part in the road show on a specially decorated open vehicle, for over a km distance from Basavanna Devara Matha to Gali Mariyamma temple here, amid loud cheers and waving of BJP flags by large number of party supporters and workers gathered.

The gathering of massive crowds on the streets during the roadshow reiterates people’s faith in the BJP’s welfare-oriented governance in Karnataka.ರೋಡ್ ಶೋ ವೇಳೆ ನೆರೆದಿರುವ ಅಪಾರ ಜನಸ್ತೋಮ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಆಧಾರಿತ ಆಡಳಿತದ ಮೇಲೆ ಜನರಿಗಿರುವ ನಂಬಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರತಿಬಿಂಬಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. pic.twitter.com/Rf5yxG6kWC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2023

Shah was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, party’s General secretary in-charge Arun Singh, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, along the road show.

People gathered along the stretch showered flower petals at the vehicle carrying the leaders at various places, as sound of beating of the drums, chants of “Modi Modi", “Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans reverberated.

Shah made a short address to the gathering at the end of the road show, during which he targeted opposition Congress and JD(S) for dynasty politics and corruption, and asked them to vote for BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Earnest gratitude to the people of Belagavi in Karnataka for showing up in large numbers in this rally re-affirming their trust in BJP’s double-engine govt under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @BSBommai Ji that has ensured stability and development in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/Zka8Gdsgko— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2023

Listing out various “pro-people" programmes of the BJP government, he said, “Congress only does aarti of Gandhi family, and in JD(S) grandfather, son, grandson, their wives, grandson’s son everyone wants to contest polls…youths should tell, do they have a place in that party?" Claiming that youth has a place only in BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, BJP government under Modi has taken the country’s pride to heights at the global level.

“Modi has worked for securing the country from terrorists, Modi has abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, along with that construction of Ram Mandi in Ayodhya," Shah said, asking people to vote for BJP in the upcoming elections, to support it in forming a government with full majority, and to defeat the “parivarwadis" (dynasts) and corrupt.

The road show by BJP was aimed at attracting public support in favour of the party in Kundgol and neighbouring Assembly constituencies in Dharwad district, party sources said.

Congress’ Kusumavati Channabasappa Shivalli currently represents the Kundgol Assembly segment. She had won the seat in 2019 by-polls, after the seat fell vacant following the death of her husband and then sitting MLA C S Shivalli.

Shivalli had won the seat in 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections.

