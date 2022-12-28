BJP MP Pragya Thakur Booked in Karnataka Over Her 'Hindus, Keep Knives at Home' Remark

Karnataka Police has registered a case against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur for allegedly making “hate speech" in Shivamogga city recently while attending a convention organized by a pro-Hindu outfit. The FIR was lodged on basis of a complaint by a local Congress leader Sundaresh.

The case was registered under 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a political analyst filed complaints against Thakur for the same.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale and Tehseen Poonawalla, whose Twitter bio described him as a Venture Capitalist and political analyst and consultant, filed the plaints against Thakur with Shivamogga MP GK Mithun Kumar, the two said in separate tweets.

“Filed a complaint this morning with Karnataka Police & SP, Shivamogga regarding the communal hate speech made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Sun 25th December," Gokahle wrote on Twitter.

In his complaint, Gokhale alleged Thakur’s comments made at the event on Sunday “were designed" to incite communal disturbance between different religious communities and create ill-will between different communities on grounds of religion.

Poonawalla, in his complaint, accused Thakur of making “a highly blasphemous and derogatory speech against the minority community" at the convention.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Thakur’s remarks are a clear example of hate speech and he would move the Supreme Court against her.

Ramesh said he would file a case against Thakur in the apex court as the police in Karnataka would not act against the BJP MP. “BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks made in Karnataka are a clear example of hate speech and I would be moving the Supreme Court against her for making such remarks," the former union minister had told PTI.

BJP MP from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Thakur had said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity, even as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists.

At the Shivamogga event, she also called on the community to at least keep the knives in their homes sharp, as everyone has the right to protect themselves.

(with inputs from PTI)

