Karnataka Assembly Adjourned Till Tomorrow Morning, BJP to Stage Overnight 'Dharna'
The House was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy as the Congress members persistently shouted slogans against the BJP as the proceedings wore on with Kumaraswamy yet to make his speech on the motion.
BJP MLAs stage overnight protest in state assembly. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Bengaluru: The Karnataka assembly was adjourned till Friday morning amid acrimony during the debate on the motion of confidence moved by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to decide the fate of his 14-month-old government.
Before the House was adjourned, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa declared that his party members would stay put in the House itself overnight and even till the time the trust vote was decided.
"We will stay until the trust vote is decided," Yeddyurappa declared.
He said the confidence motion was not even discussed properly for 15 minutes and other issues were brought in by the ruling coalition members to delay the trust vote.
"There has been a breach of the constitutional framework," he said, adding that it was unparalleled. "To protest against this, we will sleep here itself," Yeddyurappa said.
