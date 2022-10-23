Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani Passes Away; Bommai, Modi Condole

Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly and BJP Legislator Anand Mamani passed away aged 56 at a private hospital on Saturday night following severe illness.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid homage to him. “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of our party MLA and Deputy Speaker of the state legislative assembly Anand Chandrashekhar Mamani. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God give his family strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti,” Bommai tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter to condole his death, saying that he was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment.

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. He also worked to strengthen BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

The three-time MLA representing Saudatti legislative assembly constituency is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Anand Mamani’s father Chandrashekhar M Mamani had also served as the deputy speaker in the 1990s.

(With PTI inputs)

