1-min read

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Full List of All Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Candidates

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting in a total of 28 seats. Complete list of AAP candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2018, 7:36 PM IST
A total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly will go to the polls on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 4,96,82,357 voters will decide the fate of 2,655 candidates in 56,696 polling stations.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting in a total of 28 seats. Below is a complete list of AAP candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

AC No.Constituency NameCandidate Name
4KagwadBalasaheb Ravsaheb Rao
11Belgaum UttarNadaf Fakarusab Hasansab
12Belgaum DakshinSadanand R Metri
15KitturAnand Irappa Hampannavar
27Devar HippargiAsif Herkal
45Gulbarga UttarSanjeevkumar Karikal
47BasavakalyanDeepak Malgar
54RaichurMahebub
62GangawatiSharanappa Sajjihola
71DharwadShivanagouda Patil
73Hubli-Dharwad CentralSantosh P Naragund
107Davanagere SouthRaghavendra K L
112BhadravatiRavikumar H
115ShikaripuraChandrakantha S Revanakar
135GubbiPrabhuswami B S
151K R PuramLingaraj Urs
158HebbalRaghavendra K Thane
159PulakeshinagarSiddagangaiah R
160SarvagnanagarPrithvi Chinthapalli Reddy
161C V Raman NagarMohana Dasari
162ShivajinagarAyub Khan
163Shanti NagarRenuka Vishwanathan
164Gandhi NagarA Elankovan
170BasavanagudiSakleshpur Gundappa Sitaram
172B T M LayoutDr Syed Asad Abbas
174MahadevapuraB R Bhaskar Prasad
190ShrirangapattanaC S Venkatesha
217ChamarajaMalavika Gubbi Vani

| Edited by: Soumyadip Choudhury
