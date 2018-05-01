Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Full List of All Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Candidates

AC No. Constituency Name Candidate Name 4 Kagwad Balasaheb Ravsaheb Rao 11 Belgaum Uttar Nadaf Fakarusab Hasansab 12 Belgaum Dakshin Sadanand R Metri 15 Kittur Anand Irappa Hampannavar 27 Devar Hippargi Asif Herkal 45 Gulbarga Uttar Sanjeevkumar Karikal 47 Basavakalyan Deepak Malgar 54 Raichur Mahebub 62 Gangawati Sharanappa Sajjihola 71 Dharwad Shivanagouda Patil 73 Hubli-Dharwad Central Santosh P Naragund 107 Davanagere South Raghavendra K L 112 Bhadravati Ravikumar H 115 Shikaripura Chandrakantha S Revanakar 135 Gubbi Prabhuswami B S 151 K R Puram Lingaraj Urs 158 Hebbal Raghavendra K Thane 159 Pulakeshinagar Siddagangaiah R 160 Sarvagnanagar Prithvi Chinthapalli Reddy 161 C V Raman Nagar Mohana Dasari 162 Shivajinagar Ayub Khan 163 Shanti Nagar Renuka Vishwanathan 164 Gandhi Nagar A Elankovan 170 Basavanagudi Sakleshpur Gundappa Sitaram 172 B T M Layout Dr Syed Asad Abbas 174 Mahadevapura B R Bhaskar Prasad 190 Shrirangapattana C S Venkatesha 217 Chamaraja Malavika Gubbi Vani

A total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly will go to the polls on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 4,96,82,357 voters will decide the fate of 2,655 candidates in 56,696 polling stations.Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting in a total of 28 seats. Below is a complete list of AAP candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: