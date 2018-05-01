GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Full List of All Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Candidates

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting in a total of 18 seats. Complete list of BSP candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

Updated:May 1, 2018, 7:36 PM IST
A total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly will go to the polls on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 4,96,82,357 voters will decide the fate of 2,655 candidates in 56,696 polling stations.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting in a total of 18 seats. Below is a complete list of BSP candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

AC No.Constituency NameCandidate Name
1NippaniKamat Ramesh Ishwar
2Chikkodi-SadalgaSadashivappa Maruti Walke
6RaybagDr Rajeev Kamble
24BagalkotMohan Mallikarjuan Jigalur
40ChittapurDevaraja V K
44Gulbarga DakshinSuryakant Nimbalkar
50BidarM Muniyappa
65ShirahattiChandrakant Subhas Kadrolli
66GadagMahaboobsab R Sompur
72Hubli-Dharwad-EastShobha Ballari
85ByadgiShivabasappa Channabasappa Bagannanavar
110HonnaliKathari Satyanarayana Rao
122KarkalUday Kumar
177AnekalG Srinivas
207SulliaRaghu
222KollegalN Mahesh
223ChamarajanagarA M Mallikarjunaswamy
224GundlupetS Guruprasad

| Edited by: Soumyadip Choudhury
