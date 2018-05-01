Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Full List of All Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Candidates

AC No. Constituency Name Candidate Name 1 Nippani Kamat Ramesh Ishwar 2 Chikkodi-Sadalga Sadashivappa Maruti Walke 6 Raybag Dr Rajeev Kamble 24 Bagalkot Mohan Mallikarjuan Jigalur 40 Chittapur Devaraja V K 44 Gulbarga Dakshin Suryakant Nimbalkar 50 Bidar M Muniyappa 65 Shirahatti Chandrakant Subhas Kadrolli 66 Gadag Mahaboobsab R Sompur 72 Hubli-Dharwad-East Shobha Ballari 85 Byadgi Shivabasappa Channabasappa Bagannanavar 110 Honnali Kathari Satyanarayana Rao 122 Karkal Uday Kumar 177 Anekal G Srinivas 207 Sullia Raghu 222 Kollegal N Mahesh 223 Chamarajanagar A M Mallikarjunaswamy 224 Gundlupet S Guruprasad

A total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly will go to the polls on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 4,96,82,357 voters will decide the fate of 2,655 candidates in 56,696 polling stations.Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting in a total of 18 seats. Below is a complete list of BSP candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: