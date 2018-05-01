Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Full List of All Janata Dal (United) (JDU) Candidates

AC No. Constituency Name Candidate Name 17 Saundatti Yellamma Ishwar Chennappa Melagiri 46 Aland Arunkumar C Patil Hallisalgar 51 Bhalki Eshwarappa Chakote Advocate 58 Sindhanur Dr Jalaluddin Akbar 66 Gadag Shivaraddeppa S Reddar 67 Ron Basavaraj Desayi 69 Navalgund Gurappa Nagappa Totad 70 Kundgol Hajaratali Allasab Shekh 74 Hubli-Dharwad- West Javeedahamed Belgaumkar 87 Ranibennur Dillepppa Kenchappa Hittalamani 94 Bellary City Tapal Ganesh 96 Kudligi G Eshappa 102 Holalkere H Ramachandrappa 108 Mayakonda M Basavaraja Naik 109 Channagiri Mahima J Patel 119 Kundapura Rajiv Kotian 128 Chiknayakanhalli M V Reddy 132 Tumkur City Veerappa Devaru R S 148 Kolar K R S Sudhakar Gowda R 155 Dasarahalli Dr N Nithyananda 156 Mahalakshmi Layout Padma H 158 Hebbal Atiya Asgar 170 Basavanagudi D M Bhattad 180 Doddaballapur S Purushotham 181 Nelamangala B Ramaiah 206 Puttur Abdul Majeed Kolpe 210 Periyapatna Mahadeva Swamy

A total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly will go to the polls on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 4,96,82,357 voters will decide the fate of 2,655 candidates in 56,696 polling stations.Janata Dal United - JD(U) - is contesting in a total of 27 seats. Below is a complete list of JD(U) candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: