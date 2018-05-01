GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Full List of All Janata Dal (United) (JDU) Candidates

Janata Dal United - JD(U) - is contesting in a total of 27 seats. Complete list of JD(U) candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2018, 7:16 PM IST
A total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly will go to the polls on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 4,96,82,357 voters will decide the fate of 2,655 candidates in 56,696 polling stations.

Janata Dal United - JD(U) - is contesting in a total of 27 seats. Below is a complete list of JD(U) candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

AC No.Constituency NameCandidate Name
17Saundatti YellammaIshwar Chennappa Melagiri
46AlandArunkumar C Patil Hallisalgar
51BhalkiEshwarappa Chakote Advocate
58SindhanurDr Jalaluddin Akbar
66GadagShivaraddeppa S Reddar
67RonBasavaraj Desayi
69NavalgundGurappa Nagappa Totad
70KundgolHajaratali Allasab Shekh
74Hubli-Dharwad- WestJaveedahamed Belgaumkar
87RanibennurDillepppa Kenchappa Hittalamani
94Bellary CityTapal Ganesh
96KudligiG Eshappa
102HolalkereH Ramachandrappa
108MayakondaM Basavaraja Naik
109ChannagiriMahima J Patel
119KundapuraRajiv Kotian
128ChiknayakanhalliM V Reddy
132Tumkur CityVeerappa Devaru R S
148KolarK R S Sudhakar Gowda R
155DasarahalliDr N Nithyananda
156Mahalakshmi LayoutPadma H
158HebbalAtiya Asgar
170BasavanagudiD M Bhattad
180DoddaballapurS Purushotham
181NelamangalaB Ramaiah
206PutturAbdul Majeed Kolpe
210PeriyapatnaMahadeva Swamy


| Edited by: Soumyadip Choudhury
