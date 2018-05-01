Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Full List of All Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Candidates

AC No. Constituency Name Candidate Name 6 Raybag Nilappa Kashappa Gebadyagol 7 Hukkeri Ramachandra Gurusiddappa Kammar 11 Belgaum Uttar Rahim Doddamani 17 Saundatti Yellamma Mahesh Gurappa Angadi 30 Bijapur City Peerpasha Shamsuddin Gachimal 33 Sindgi Shamashoddin Khajesab Mulla 47 Basavakalyan Ram Son Of Indrajeet 54 Raichur Srihari S 65 Shirahatti Geeta W/O Krishan Naik 74 Hubli-Dharwad- West Irappa K Emmi 77 Karwar Madhav Babu Nayak 94 Bellary City Mohammed Ismail 104 Harapanahalli Krishnamurthy R 156 Mahalakshmi Layout N Girish Gowda

A total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly will go to the polls on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 4,96,82,357 voters will decide the fate of 2,655 candidates in 56,696 polling stations.Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting in a total of 14 seats. Below is a complete list of NCP candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: