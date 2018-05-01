GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Full List of All Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Candidates

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting in a total of 14 seats. Complete list of NCP candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2018, 7:26 PM IST
A total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly will go to the polls on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 4,96,82,357 voters will decide the fate of 2,655 candidates in 56,696 polling stations.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting in a total of 14 seats. Below is a complete list of NCP candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

AC No.Constituency NameCandidate Name
6RaybagNilappa Kashappa Gebadyagol
7HukkeriRamachandra Gurusiddappa Kammar
11Belgaum UttarRahim Doddamani
17Saundatti YellammaMahesh Gurappa Angadi
30Bijapur CityPeerpasha Shamsuddin Gachimal
33SindgiShamashoddin Khajesab Mulla
47BasavakalyanRam Son Of Indrajeet
54RaichurSrihari S
65ShirahattiGeeta W/O Krishan Naik
74Hubli-Dharwad- WestIrappa K Emmi
77KarwarMadhav Babu Nayak
94Bellary CityMohammed Ismail
104HarapanahalliKrishnamurthy R
156Mahalakshmi LayoutN Girish Gowda

| Edited by: Soumyadip Choudhury
