Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Full List of All Samajwadi Party (SP) Candidates

AC No. Constituency Name Candidate Name 39 Gurmitkal Satyanarayana Yadav 51 Bhalki Puttaraj 94 Bellary City Gonal Jumari B 99 Chitradurga K S Saraswathi 100 Hiriyur D N Nagendraiah 102 Holalkere S Meetya Naik 103 Jagalur B H Siddappa 104 Harapanahalli B L Channanaik 131 Kunigal Lakshminarayana Gowda 137 Pavagada Ramesh Naik R 138 Madhugiri Raghavendra S V 139 Gauribidanur D Palya Khadar Subhan Khan 140 Bagepalli Tahseen Taj 142 Sidlaghatta Mohammed Ismail 149 Malur C Thammappa 164 Gandhi Nagar Syed Kareem 165 Rajaji Nagar Chandre Gowda 182 Magadi D Shivakumar 188 Melukote Rohini 212 Hunasuru Sathyanarayana 213 Heggadadevankote Manjula N V 218 Narasimharaja B M Nataraju 219 Varuna Nirmala Kumari 220 T Narasipur Mahadevaswamy M

A total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly will go to the polls on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 4,96,82,357 voters will decide the fate of 2,655 candidates in 56,696 polling stations.Samajwadi Party (SP) is contesting in a total of 24 seats. Below is a complete list of 24 candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: