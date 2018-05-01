GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Full List of All Samajwadi Party (SP) Candidates

Samajwadi Party (SP) is contesting in a total of 24 seats. Complete list of 24 candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2018, 7:20 PM IST
A total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly will go to the polls on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). A total of 4,96,82,357 voters will decide the fate of 2,655 candidates in 56,696 polling stations.

Samajwadi Party (SP) is contesting in a total of 24 seats. Below is a complete list of 24 candidates contesting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

AC No.Constituency NameCandidate Name
39GurmitkalSatyanarayana Yadav
51BhalkiPuttaraj
94Bellary CityGonal Jumari B
99ChitradurgaK S Saraswathi
100HiriyurD N Nagendraiah
102HolalkereS Meetya Naik
103JagalurB H Siddappa
104HarapanahalliB L Channanaik
131KunigalLakshminarayana Gowda
137PavagadaRamesh Naik R
138MadhugiriRaghavendra S V
139GauribidanurD Palya Khadar Subhan Khan
140BagepalliTahseen Taj
142SidlaghattaMohammed Ismail
149MalurC Thammappa
164Gandhi NagarSyed Kareem
165Rajaji NagarChandre Gowda
182MagadiD Shivakumar
188MelukoteRohini
212HunasuruSathyanarayana
213HeggadadevankoteManjula N V
218NarasimharajaB M Nataraju
219VarunaNirmala Kumari
220T NarasipurMahadevaswamy M

| Edited by: Soumyadip Choudhury
