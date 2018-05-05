Lingayat Religion Tag Will Backfire on Siddaramaiah: Shobha Karandlaje

With less than a week to go for polling in the Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP’s firebrand MP Shobha Karandlaje brings the narrative back to cow protection, and how the Lingayat issue will backfire on the Congress. Speaking to News18’s Deepa Balakrishnan, Karandlaje also shunned any suggestion that the BJP is sidelining its state leaders.Our government even last time introduced this cow slaughter bill. But the Governor rejected that and sent it to the President. We want to protect our cows, we want to protect farmers by doing organic farming. Yeddyurappaji worked towards organic farming even during the tenure of our government in Karnataka last time. It is in the interest of our feelings. Cow is our 'shraddha' so we want to protect cows.It is not an emotive battle. Whatever Mahatma Gandhi said we want to implement.Lingayats and Veerashaivas are together for centuries. Siddaramaiah tried to divide them, but this will boomerang on Siddarmaiah. They together support Yeddyurappa and want him as the CM.Yes, they will vote en masse vote for Yeddyurappaji. They will not even see the candidates, this time no candidates are important for Lingayats. Their target is that Yeddyurappa should become CM.When Yeddyurappaji is there, nobody else matters. I think Vijayendra is also travelling in that regionNo, I don’t want to comment, I don't want to answer.This is not true. Yeddyurappa is our leader. All national leaders are focussed on Yeddyurappa. He is the tallest mass leader, that's why all candidates expect him to come (to campaign in their constituencies). He has addressed 120 sabhas. He is the crowd-puller.In Congress, the focus is on no other leader except Siddaramaiah. Congress leaders are unhappy about dictatorship and arrogance of Siddaramaiah.Not at all, we will get a majority and reach our target. We suddenly saw criticism of the JDS by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just two days after he praised former PM and JDS chief Deve Gowda. About Deve Gowda, he (PM Modi) told about the culture of India. Rahul Gandhi should learn this…to respect elders. On Thursday, the PM said JDS cannot form their government on their own. That's true, any Kannadiga will tell you that. What PM Modi said is the truth.Not at all. On our own, we will get the majority.