As Opinion Polls Predict Hung Assembly, Javadekar Says Deve Gowda Neither King, Nor Kingmaker

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar is confident the BJP will get a clear majority in Karnataka Assembly elections rendering former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) redundant in any post-poll political arrangement for government formation.Javadekar is one of the central BJP leaders in-charge of election preparations in the poll-bound state. In an interview to News18, he said, “Gowda is neither the king nor the kingmaker. BS Yeddyurappa is becoming the chief minister for the next five years. We are winning hands down and there is no case of hung Assembly.”A majority of the opinion polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka. JD (S) may emerge as the kingmaker in case the Congress and the BJP are not able to cross the halfway mark in a triangular contest.Javadekar estimates the momentum of 2014 drubbing will continue to damage the Congress in Karnataka as the party has not won a single state it was in power at the time of last general elections.“Since 2014, wherever the Congress was in power was ousted by the BJP, and here as well the story will be repeated. The Congress lost 12 elections, people are preferring the BJP. In Gujarat, they lost and we won, though the effort was made by the Congress to project that defeat as victory. But it was our win. We formed the government.”Calling the Congress manifesto a ‘bunch of lies’, Javadekar feels the Congress by aligning with fringe parties has lost the plot and plank. “The poor who supported the Congress in the past have drifted to us.”Rahul Gandhi’s temple runs, Javadekar says won’t work as “people know who the real disciple (bhakt) is and who is not. Rahul Gandhi indulged in chunavi parikrama and people can see through the effort that he is making in the name of religion.”The Lingayat issue will be a game changer but in “will go against the Congress”, the Minister feels. “Yes, the Lingayat issue will be a game changer but in the opposite way. It will boomerang for the Congress. They are playing the role of dividing people. In 2013, Manmohan Singh rejected the demand and for months they did nothing about it. Why were they not sincere about it then? he asks.