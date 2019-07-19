Karnataka Assembly Floor Test LIVE Updates: 2nd Love Letter Hurt Me, Says HDK after Guv Sets New 6pm Deadline

Karnataka Assembly Live Updates: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday issued a second deadline to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to complete the trust vote and decide the fate of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in the state. Kumaraswamy has been directed to get done with the floor test by 6pm. Earlier, the House was adjourned till 3pm after the first deadline of 1.30 pm lapsed without the completion of the vote of no-confidence. The Congress raised objections to the governor's deadline, which led to a ruckus in the Vidhan Soudha.
During the Assembly proceedings, Kumaraswamy asked the BJP MLAs what was the hurry to hold the trust vote and asked why they could not wait until early next week to form the government. He requested them to have a discussion even as Opposition leaders were up in arms against the alliance government over the delay in trust vote.
Jul 19, 2019 5:38 pm (IST)
Not only has CM Kumaraswamy filed an application in the Supreme Court, he has also challenged governor Vajubhai Vala's letter asking him to complerte the floor test by 1:30 pm today.
Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy has also moved the Supreme Court and challenged the Governor's letter which had asked him to complete the trust vote by 1.30 pm today pic.twitter.com/rvgOc3VQfM
Why Did the Floor Test Get Delayed? | With debate and discussions happening on the confidence motion raised by the Kumaraswamy government, the 1:30 pm deadline set by the governor for a floor test could not be met. Read the full story here to know the reaction by the governor and CM Kumaraswamy.
Jul 19, 2019 5:15 pm (IST)
Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Says BJP Desperate for Floor Test Because They Have 'Purchased' MLAs | Former CM Siddaramaiah has alleged that the BJP is desperate for voting on the motion of confidence moved by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy because it has 'purchased' the rebel legislators and said the process may prolong till Monday.
Speaking to reporters after the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to the chief minister to prove his majority in a floor test by 1.30 pm today expired, he said the voting on confidence motion happens after the discussions were over. The discussions have still not been been completed because many MLAs have given their names to participate in the discussion on the vote of confidence, he said adding the debate may go on till Monday after which the voting would take place.
Jul 19, 2019 5:00 pm (IST)
Why Has the Congress-JD(S) Alliance Moved to Supreme Court? | The Karnataka Congress has moved the Supreme Court today contending that its July 17 order on the resignation of the 15 rebel Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs was coming in the way of the party issuing whip to its legislators in the ongoing floor test.
The application has been filed by Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and CM HD Kumaraswamy. It seeks clarification on the order which said that the rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the ongoing Assembly proceedings, saying that the direction compromises with the party's right to issue whip.
Jul 19, 2019 4:57 pm (IST)
Kumaraswamy's application to the Supreme Court.
Jul 19, 2019 4:48 pm (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy has also filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking clarification on its July 17 order.
Jul 19, 2019 4:44 pm (IST)
CM HD Kumaraswamy requests the speaker to protect him from the letter sent by the governor.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in state Assembly: I leave the decision on the floor test to you (the Speaker). It won't be directed by Delhi. I request you to protect me from the letter sent by the Governor. https://t.co/zUHJxNKpIZ
"Already a vote of confidence vote has been tabled in the House. So this is the property of the House. In the matter of the House, the Supreme Chairman is the Supreme Leader. The Governor does not have the power to instruct the President on other matters, including debate and opinion polls." Siddaramaiah says the governor does not have the power to instruct the house on matters like debates.
ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ಮತ ಮಂಡನೆಯ ನಿರ್ಣಯವನ್ನು ಸದನದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಂಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಹಾಗಾಗಿ ಈ ವಿಚಾರ ಸದನದ ಸ್ವತ್ತು. ಸದನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾನ್ಯ ಸಭಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರೇ ಸರ್ವೋಚ್ಚರು. ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ ಮಂಡನೆ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಇತರೆ ವಿಚಾರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಭಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಿಗೆ ಸೂಚನೆ ನೀಡುವ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರಿಗಿಲ್ಲ.
"BJP's Ashwath Narayan, former legislator Yogeshwar and Vishwanath had brought Rs 5 crore to my house. This is another dark face unveiling of the BJP in the House." former CM Siddaramaiah lashes out at the BJP.
ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಅಶ್ವಥ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್, ಮಾಜಿ ಶಾಸಕ ಯೋಗೀಶ್ವರ್ ಹಾಗೂ ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ ಅವರು ರೂ.5 ಕೋಟಿಯನ್ನು ನನ್ನ ಮನೆಗೆ ತಂದಿದ್ದರು, ಕೊನೆಗೆ ನಾನೇ ಅವರೆಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಬೈದು ಕಳುಹಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಸ್ವತಃ ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ್ ಗೌಡ ಅವರೇ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದರಿಂದ ಸದನದಲ್ಲೇ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ಕರಾಳ ಮುಖದ ಅನಾವರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.
CM HD Kumaraswamy Calls It Governor's Second 'Love Letter' Sent to The Government | "Did he (Governor) realise these (horsetrading reports and allegations) now? He didn't know last 10 days? Here is the Governor's second love letter to the government," says HD Kumaraswamy while responding to governor Vajubhai Vala's call for a floor test today.
Jul 19, 2019 4:26 pm (IST)
Governor Urges HD Kumaraswamy to Conduct the Floor Test Today | "When the allegations of horse trading are widely made and I am receiving many such complaints it is constitutionally imperative that the floor test be completed without any delay and today itself. I, therefore require you to prove your majority and complete and conclude floor test procedure today." says Karnataka Governor to CM Kumaraswamy.
Jul 19, 2019 4:21 pm (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa Predicts 'Kumaraswamy Will Make his Farewell Speech Today' | With the Karnataka Governor asking Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove majority in the Assembly by 6 pm, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa predicted the end of the coalition government and said his party will decide on the future course of action after consulting the national leadership. Governor Vajubhai Vala has asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in a floor test scheduled to happen at 6 pm today.
Jul 19, 2019 4:14 pm (IST)
Ahead of the floor test, Congress calls BJP the most unprincipled Govt in the history of India.
The attempt to topple the Karnataka Govt through the unconstitutional directive by the Governor and the attempted bribery of MLAs shows that this BJP Govt is the most unprincipled Govt in the history of India. https://t.co/qmDqCWbmGapic.twitter.com/WfDbop4ACi
Rebel Congress MLA Shrimant Patil Says He is Not in The Custody of BJP | Meanwhile, Karnataka rebel Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, who was hospitalised on Thursday after complaining of chest pain, has clarified that he is not in the custody of Bharatiya Janata Party legislators. The legislator's disappearance from Karnataka and sudden appearance in Mumbai came on a day when a floor tests was scheduled to happen in the state Assembly. While the floor test could not take place yesterday, it is scheduled to happen at 6 pm today.
Jul 19, 2019 4:07 pm (IST)
Ahead of Floor Test, CM HD Kumaraswamy Says He is Not Desperate to Save The Govt | "If I wanted to save the government I would have returned to India the day Anand Singh submitted his resignation. I didn't need to do that. Whatever happens, let it," Adds HD Kumaraswamy.
Jul 19, 2019 4:04 pm (IST)
"I haven't even completed the preliminary submission yet. I couldn't complete because while I was speaking about Governor's letter and role of Governor, KBG (Krishna Byre Gowda) intervened and raised some points," says CM HD Kumaraswamy
Jul 19, 2019 3:39 pm (IST)
The Governor is said to have issued a new deadline in response to CM HD Kumaraswamy's letter last evening in which he said that it wouldn't be possible to have a trust vote by 1.30 pm.
Jul 19, 2019 3:36 pm (IST)
Guv Issues New Deadline | The Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala has issued a new deadline. The government now has to prove their majority through a trust vote by 6 pm.
Jul 19, 2019 3:34 pm (IST)
Cong Approaches SC Over Order | Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao has approached the Supreme Court against the SC order on the resignation of the rebel MLAs. The top court had ruled that the rebel MLAs are not obligated to partake in the trust vote. Rao says that the order had violated the party's right to issue whip to its MLAs.
Jul 19, 2019 3:28 pm (IST)
Assembly Reconvenes | The House has reconvened. Debate continues on whether division of votes should be allowed now or not. MB Patil says let a discussion take place. "It could be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Why worry?" The house once again erupts over his statement.
Jul 19, 2019 3:13 pm (IST)
Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa hits out at the allegation that one of the rebel MLAs. "JDS MLA Srinivas Gowda said in the assembly that he was offered Rs 5 crore by BJP. What proof does he have? We are moving a breach of privilege motion," he says.
Jul 19, 2019 2:48 pm (IST)
Siddharamaiah further says that the governor cannot intervene in the functioning of the Speaker. The House will now adjourn at 3.
Jul 19, 2019 2:17 pm (IST)
Karnataka Congress Legislature Party President Siddaramaiah also reiterates the ruling coalition's demand saying, "The discussion is still not complete and 20 members are yet to participate. I don’t think it will finish today and it will continue on Monday also."
Jul 19, 2019 1:42 pm (IST)
House Adjourns For Lunch | The House has not adjourned without a trust vote having taken place. The ruling coalition remains about discussing the trust vote issue while the Speaker says he will not follow through with the Governor's instructions and stick to the encoded proceedings.
Jul 19, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)
Will Not Move Away From Proceedings of House: Speaker | "Whether the governor has set a deadline of the house, I will not move away from the guidelines of the proceedings of the House," says Speaker Ramesh Kumar.
Jul 19, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)
Amid the ruckus, BJP's Madhuswamy demands a division of votes before 1:30 pm. "We uphold and approve the Governor's direction. We are sitting here to adhere his direction. Allow the division of votes before 1.30pm," he says.
Jul 19, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)
Ruckus in Assembly | The Assembly erupts as several BJP MLAs rise and shout slogans in Congress's objection to the Governor's directions. Here are some visuals from Doordarshan News.
Jul 19, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)
Krishna Byre Gowda slams the opposition BJP saying that in their "greed for power" they aren't leaving any constitutional institution intact. "In May 2018, how many days did the Governor give you (the BJP) to prove a majority? And the governor is now giving us just 15 hours," he says.
Jul 19, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)
"The discussion is the property of the house and the Speaker is overseeing this. When this is happening, I ask you if such a recommendation can be accepted by infringing on our rights," says Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda.
Jul 19, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)
In the Karnataka Assembly, a debate is waging over the governor's role in deciding Assembly proceedings. Less than half an hour is left for the government to prove a majority. The coalition so far has maintained that it does not want a confidence vote before a discussion takes place.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)
Beginning the session, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar expressed that he was hurt by the words used by the BJP MLAs against him, adding he will take time to make an impartial decision. Ahead of the trust vote, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to check on the camping BJP MLAs who were spotted having breakfast in the House on Friday morning.
"I came to inquire if they slept well, if they ate, if there were mosquitoes. Doctors and ambulance were also made available here. Suresh Kumar says the breakfast is good. He's a good friend of mine. This is friendship beyond politics. That's the beauty of democracy. Inside we may fight. But once we are out, humanity is important," Parameshwara said.
Amid the adjournments,the Karnataka Congress moved the Supreme Court arguing that its July 17 order on the resignation of the 16 rebel MLAs was coming in the way of the party issuing whip to its legislators in the ongoing trust vote.
The application was filed by Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and sought clarification on the order which said the rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the ongoing Assembly proceedings, saying that the direction compromises with the party's right to issue whip. It said that the Supreme Court order "whittles down" the power of a political party to issue whip to its MLAs as it has a constitutional right to do so and the court cannot restrict that.
The plea also contended that the order was passed without involving the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which presently has 79 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly.
"It is respectfully submitted that as a result of the order dated July 17, the constitutional rights of the applicant under the Tenth Schedule are vitally affected and as such the instant application is being moved," it said.
The state Congress also submitted that under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, a political party has a right to issue a whip to its legislators.
On July 17, the Supreme Court had said that the rebel MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the ongoing session of the state Assembly and an option should be given to them as to whether they wanted to take part or stay out of it. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had directed Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to decide on the resignation of the MLAs within a time frame as he deemed appropriate.
Earlier on Thursday, opposition BJP members started an overnight 'dharna' inside the House after Governor Vala gave the coalition government time until 1.30 pm on Friday to complete the trust vote. The governor had observed that the resignation of the rebel MLAs and withdrawal of support by two independents "prima facie" indicated Kumaraswamy has lost the confidence of the House.
"Though a message as contemplated under article 175 (2) is sent to the Speaker, I'm informed that the House is adjourned today. Under these circumstances, I request you to prove your majority on the floor of the House on or before 1:30 PM tomorrow (Friday)," Vala had said in a letter to Kumaraswamy.
In the trust vote on Thursday, 20 MLAs had failed to turn up, including 17 from the ruling coalition — 12 of whom are holed up in a hotel in Mumbai — as the House debated the motion in a surcharged atmosphere. BSP MLA Mahesh, on whose support the coalition was counting, also did not show up on Thursday, amid reports he was keeping away as he has not received any directions from the party leader Mayawati on the stand to be taken on the trust vote.
Adding to the worries of the ruling coalition, another Congress MLA Shreemant Patil had also not turned up in the House in the midst of reports he has been admitted in a Mumbai hospital.
As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from Congress and three from JDS -- had resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the government, putting it on the edge. Congress member Ramalinga Reddy retracted, saying he would support the government.
The ruling combine's strength is 117 -- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.
If the resignations of 16 MLAs are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the Speaker) reducing the government to a minority. This is the third motion on trust vote after the 2018 assembly polls yielded a fractured mandate with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats but failing to mobilise numbers.
Yeddyurappa had resigned as CM after being in office for three days before facing the trust vote in May last year. Kumaraswamy who succeeded him had won the trust vote after forming the coalition government.