Karnataka Assembly Floor Test LIVE Updates: 2nd Love Letter Hurt Me, Says HDK after Guv Sets New 6pm Deadline

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)



Beginning the session, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar expressed that he was hurt by the words used by the BJP MLAs against him, adding he will take time to make an impartial decision. Ahead of the trust vote, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to check on the camping BJP MLAs who were spotted having breakfast in the House on Friday morning.



"I came to inquire if they slept well, if they ate, if there were mosquitoes. Doctors and ambulance were also made available here. Suresh Kumar says the breakfast is good. He's a good friend of mine. This is friendship beyond politics. That's the beauty of democracy. Inside we may fight. But once we are out, humanity is important," Parameshwara said.



Amid the adjournments,the Karnataka Congress moved the Supreme Court arguing that its July 17 order on the resignation of the 16 rebel MLAs was coming in the way of the party issuing whip to its legislators in the ongoing trust vote.



The application was filed by Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and sought clarification on the order which said the rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the ongoing Assembly proceedings, saying that the direction compromises with the party's right to issue whip. It said that the Supreme Court order "whittles down" the power of a political party to issue whip to its MLAs as it has a constitutional right to do so and the court cannot restrict that.



The plea also contended that the order was passed without involving the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which presently has 79 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly.



"It is respectfully submitted that as a result of the order dated July 17, the constitutional rights of the applicant under the Tenth Schedule are vitally affected and as such the instant application is being moved," it said.



The state Congress also submitted that under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, a political party has a right to issue a whip to its legislators.



On July 17, the Supreme Court had said that the rebel MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the ongoing session of the state Assembly and an option should be given to them as to whether they wanted to take part or stay out of it. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had directed Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to decide on the resignation of the MLAs within a time frame as he deemed appropriate.



Earlier on Thursday, opposition BJP members started an overnight 'dharna' inside the House after Governor Vala gave the coalition government time until 1.30 pm on Friday to complete the trust vote. The governor had observed that the resignation of the rebel MLAs and withdrawal of support by two independents "prima facie" indicated Kumaraswamy has lost the confidence of the House.



"Though a message as contemplated under article 175 (2) is sent to the Speaker, I'm informed that the House is adjourned today. Under these circumstances, I request you to prove your majority on the floor of the House on or before 1:30 PM tomorrow (Friday)," Vala had said in a letter to Kumaraswamy.



In the trust vote on Thursday, 20 MLAs had failed to turn up, including 17 from the ruling coalition — 12 of whom are holed up in a hotel in Mumbai — as the House debated the motion in a surcharged atmosphere. BSP MLA Mahesh, on whose support the coalition was counting, also did not show up on Thursday, amid reports he was keeping away as he has not received any directions from the party leader Mayawati on the stand to be taken on the trust vote.



Adding to the worries of the ruling coalition, another Congress MLA Shreemant Patil had also not turned up in the House in the midst of reports he has been admitted in a Mumbai hospital.



As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from Congress and three from JDS -- had resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the government, putting it on the edge. Congress member Ramalinga Reddy retracted, saying he would support the government.



The ruling combine's strength is 117 -- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.



If the resignations of 16 MLAs are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the Speaker) reducing the government to a minority. This is the third motion on trust vote after the 2018 assembly polls yielded a fractured mandate with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats but failing to mobilise numbers.



Yeddyurappa had resigned as CM after being in office for three days before facing the trust vote in May last year. Kumaraswamy who succeeded him had won the trust vote after forming the coalition government.