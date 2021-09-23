Karnataka Assembly Gets Unexpected Laughter as Siddaramaiah's Dhoti Slips. What He Said

Karnataka Assembly erupted in laughter after former chief minister Siddaramaiah paused to tighten his dhoti during a heated debate on the conduct of the police into the brutal rape case in Mysuru.

The video incident which took place on Wednesday went viral and showed state Congress president DK Shivakumar whispering to the Leader of Opposition about his slipping panche (dhoti). “Oh, is that so?" Siddaramaiah was heard saying and told the entire house that he would continue his speech after tying up his dhoti.

While tightening his dhoti, Siddaramaiah said he gained 4-5 kgs after his recovery from Covid-19 infection. Addressing RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa, he was quoted as saying, “My panche has come off, Eshwarappa. Of late, my paunch has increased and my ‘panche’ keeps coming off."

Looking amused, Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar joked, “Our president DK Shivakumar whispered in Siddaramaiah’s ear to save his and party’s image. But Siddaramaiah announced it to the entire House. Now, people from BJP will be waiting to dent our image.’

However, Siddaramaiah responded to the remark and said “They can try but they (BJP) cannot do anything to our image."

The banter came as Siddaramaiah came down heavily on the conduct of Mysuru police and the state government and alleged that they have “miserably failed" and were not serious about the investigation. The senior Congress leader, also accused Home Minister Araga Jnanendra of taking the whole incident “very casually".

A college girl was allegedly raped by six men near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on August 24, while her male friend was assaulted.

