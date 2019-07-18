Karnataka Assembly LIVE Updates: As 20 MLAs Skip Trust Vote, Kumaraswamy Govt Behind in Numbers

This is the third motion on trust vote in the assembly after the 2018 assembly polls yielded a fractured mandate with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats but failing to mobilise numbers. Yeddyurappa had resigned as chief minister after being in office for three days before facing the trust vote in May last year. Kumaraswamy, who succeeded him had won the trust vote after forming the coalition government. Congress and JDS had stitched a post-poll coalition and formed the government that has been wobbly from the beginning with fissures between the two parties on various issues coming out in the open frequently.
The floor test comes a day after the Supreme Court said 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka "ought not" to be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the ongoing session of the Assembly, virtually sounding the death knell for the Kumaraswamy government. If the resignations of the 15 MLAs are accepted or if they stay away from the Assembly, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 102, reducing the government to a minority.
Even though the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka is on the verge of collapsing, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy after moving for a trust vote, said that his government has faced many hurdles but he is confident of winning the show of strength. Seeking the trust vote, Kumaraswamy said the rebel MLAs had cast doubts about the coalition government across the country and "we have to tell the truth." "While their (MLAs') resignation was in one line that their resignation was genuine and voluntary, in the Supreme Court, they said the state is steeped in corruption...," he said.
Heading out of the Assembly, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president and party MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao says the Supreme Court has created a constitutional crisis by infringing on the legislature. "The Supreme Court in its interim order has said the 15 MLAs cannot be compelled. This is the crisis. Let the Supreme Court decide on it in its final order. Till such time we appeal the speaker to adjourn the confidence vote," he says.
Recap of Today's Events | Debates are underway after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy moved a confidence motion in the House this morning in light of the resignation of 16 legislators and two independents since July 6 that has put the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in jeopardy. After Congress' Siddaramaiah's repeated point of orders about his rights under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, the speaker, Ramesh Kumar clarified that parties are allowed to issue whips to its members. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Yeddyurappa has been repeatedly appealing the Speaker to wrap up the session in a day, as against Kumaraswamy, who is insisting on a discussion. After the debates, a floor test will be conducted in the house.
The House breaks for lunch and will now re-assemble at 3:00 PM.
The floor test that is expected to take place any moment today comes after the Supreme Court Wednesday left it to the discretion of the Speaker to decide on the resignation of the 15 dissident MLAs from the ruling Congress- JD (S) government, and further stated that they are not compelled to participate in the ongoing session in the Assembly. Considering that despite the government issuing a whip, 21 MLAs have chosen to give the session a miss today, the fate of HD Kumaraswamy's government now dangles dangerously on the edge of collapsing.
The House continues discussions on the SC order on today's trust vote. The Congress is raising point of orders and BJP interrupting repeatedly, saying they are here for the trust vote - the discussions on which have not started yet. "We came here prepared for the confidence motion called by the CM. Now we have ended up debating only the Point of Order. This will become a precedence on other Speakers," says BJP MLA Madhuswamy.
As the Karnataka Assembly debates the confidence motion, here's a look at how the math required for the trust vote to work out in favour of the Kumaraswamy-headed government: The ruling coalition's strength in the 225-member assembly is 117 (Congress has 78, JD(S) 37 and BSP 1 and the Speaker). With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators. If the resignations of the 16 legislators are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 100 (or 101 if Ramalinga Reddy takes back his resignation), reducing the 13 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.
Act as per Your Right Under Tenth Schedule, Speaker Tells Siddaramiah | After Siddaramiah says that the SC is 'indirectly curtailing' his right under Tenth Schedule of the constitution, the speaker clarifies that the House holds Supreme Court in highest esteem and not stopping anyone from exercising their right. "Let me make it clear to leader of Congress Legislature Party that this Office is not restraining you from exercising any of your authorities. I've no role to play in that. If you intend to implead yourself as one of the respondents before the Supreme Court for amending this you are at liberty to do so," he says.
Earlier, Leader of opposition B.S. Yeddyurappa had appealed the speaker to complete the proceedings of the trust vote in a day, citing previous occasions. He had asked the speaker to allot time to the leaders from both sides proportional to their numerical strength. Assembly speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar however, said that Rule 164 did not apply to a situation like this and asked the house to participate in the proceedings responsibly.
While the Speaker is trying to put the House to vote for the confidence motion immediately, the ruling Congress- JD (S) leaders are trying to delay the process and are insisting on debating the issue before putting it to vote. The Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy-headed government has seen 13 Congress and 3 JD(S) MLAs submit resignation letters to the Speaker, while two Independents, who quit the Ministry, too have withdrawn support to the government.
After Siddaramaiah talks about the anti-defection law for 40 minutes, the Speaker asks Siddaramaiah what's his Point of Order. To this, he replies that when the anti-defection law has not been struck down by Parliament or court of law, then how can some MLAs submit resignations in a group and not as an individual without the permission of the party in spite of a whip? The Congress and JD(S) Wednesday decided to issue a whip to all its legislators, including 16 MLAs who have resigned, to attend the trust vote after SC's verdict.
Total chaos erupts in Vidhan Soudha after CM Kumaraswamy initiates debate on the no-trust motion. The trust vote comes after a spate of resignations by MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government since July 6.
HDK Moves Trust Motion in Vidhan Soudha | The floor test has been moved in the Legislative Assembly. Continuing his address to the House, Kumaraswamy says, " I haven't come just because there is a question on whether I can run a coalition government or not. Events have shown that even the role of the Speaker has been put under jeopardy by some legislators."
BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa is addressing the House ahead of the floor test that will decide the fate of the ruling Congress- JD (S) coalition in Karnataka. He asks the Speaker to alot time slots to every member of the Legislative Assembly and conduct the trust vote in a manner that respects the SC verdict and upholds the rights of every MLA.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's move to seek a floor test is seen as a last-ditch attempt to save the teetering coalition that came to power last May after an election that gave no clear majority to any party.
Since the Supreme Court has slated that the rebel MLAs are not compelled to attend the Assembly, the 16 disgruntled leaders are likely to skip today's crucial floor test. That notwithstanding, the Congress and JD (S) has issued a whip directing all its members to attend today's Assembly session, exercising its prerogative under the anti-defection law.
The ruling Congress- JD (S) coalition's strength in the 225-member assembly is 118. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators. If the resignations of the 16 legislators are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will drop down to 100 (or 101 if Ramalinga Reddy takes back his resignation), reducing the 13 month-old HD Kumaraswamy government to a minority. This will be the third motion of trust vote moved in the Assembly since the fractured alliance came to power in 2018.
BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa is confident of his party's victory in today's crucial floor test. "We are 100% confident they are less than 100 and we have 105 MLAs," he says after arriving at Vidhana Soudha.
BJP, Congress MLAs Begin Arriving for Trust Vote | BJP and Congress MLAs begin arriving for the crucial trust vote at the Karnataka Assembly. The trust vote comes after a spate of resignations by MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government since July 6.
Karanataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, however, refused to comment after the Supreme Court left it to the discretion of the Speaker to decide on the resignations of 15 MLAs. This will be the third motion on trust vote moved in the Assembly after the fractured mandate in the 2018 elections.
After the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave full power to Speaker KR Ramesh to decide upon the resignations of the rebel Congress- JDS (S) MLAs, the Karnataka Congress hailed the verdict on Twitter. "Operation Lotus has failed. Satyameva Jayate," the party said in a tweet in Kannada.
How the Trust Vote Today Will be Held | Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will move a motion seeking a trust vote in the Legistlative Assembly at 11:00 am today. The speaker will then put the motion to vote, for which a division bell will ring in order to alert the members of the House to be seated. Once the bell tolls, the doors of the Assembly will be closed and no member will be permitted to enter or leave. After this, the Speaker will seek a division of votes row by row, both for and against the motion.
Official BJP sources told CNN-News18 that the party is confident of defeating the Congress-JD(S) coalition in today's trust vote. "Delaying tactics won’t help the HDK govt. We are prepared for more delays even today," a source said, adding that the question of staking claim doesn't arrive at the moment since the party has 105 MLAS, along with the support of independents.
Congress leaders on Wednesday spoke in divergent voices on the Supreme Court verdict in the Karnataka crisis, with chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying it's a "terrible precedent" but his colleague Abhishek Singhvi claiming victory.
The court at the same time gave Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar the freedom to decide on the resignation of the 15 MLAs within such time-frame as considered appropriate by him.
Addressing the official press briefing, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the party has emerged victorious as 90 per cent of its arguments during the trial were accepted by the top court.
"We are happy as a political party that we have emerged victorious," Singhvi, also a senior lawyer who appeared for the Karnataka Assembly Speaker in the case, told reporters outside Parliament. "I welcome the Supreme Court to have given a decision as per the Constitution and law," he said accusing the BJP of "spreading misinformation and false propaganda".
"Ninety per cent of the case argued says the speaker should decide in x number of days. Honourable court says we should not fetter the Speaker in any case. The SC has said the Speaker can decide what he likes, when he likes and hence the Speaker will decide. Where is the question of acting on a whip which has not been issued yet?" he asked.
His colleague and the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, gave divergent views. "SC's order nullifying the whip & by extension, operation of Constitution's Xth Schedule to punish MLAs betraying the public mandate, sets a terrible judicial precedent!"
"Tragic that SC didn't appreciate the context and designed history of defections to subvert democratic mandates by Modi Government over last 5 years. SC should recall own judgement of May 2016 striking down the illegal attempt of BJP in Uttarakhand to form government," Surjewala tweeted. "Blanket protection to MLAs, who are driven not by ideology but by far baser concerns, is unheard-of," he said.
He also wondered whether the verdict means the court can interfere with the working of the state legislature by deciding when a whip will be enforced and whether the basic structure doctrine of separation of powers had been abandoned.
Singhvi separately said that on the basis of these petitions, the Speaker can accept or reject the resignation within his jurisdiction. "The decision will be entirely of the Speaker, in which the court refused to intervene."
"If more people resign, the government should go, that's how democracy works. There has been a misinformation campaign by the BJP in the last couple of weeks. Speaker will now be the master of the proceedings. He will decide as per his discretion," he said.
Singhvi said the false propaganda about the decision shows how the decision has gone against the opposition in Karnataka and claimed that claims of BJP leader Y S Yeddyurappa over government formation would remain "a dream". "I wonder which victory is Mr Yeddyurappa celebrating," he said.
The Congress leader said the contention made by the Congress was that the court has no jurisdiction in the functioning of the legislature and the court has agreed to it. "The Court referred to Article 190 and Rule 202, which was our stand," he said.
Singhvi said the court has specifically said that no fetters can be there on the Speaker and the direction is irrelevant to what the Speaker decides on the resignations as he will be the master of the proceedings in the house.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Karnataka Assembly Speaker's discretion in deciding on the MLAs' resignations should not be fettered by the court's directions or observations and he should be left free to decide the issue.
The Karnataka state unit of the Congress has termed the Supreme Court order as "bad judgment", which seemed to protect the defectors and encourage horse-trading.
In a series of tweets, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao termed it an "extraordinary order". "Supreme Court order seems perfectly coordinated to help the rebel MLAs to violate the whip. It has set a wrong precedent as the value of the Whip as per 10th schedule of the Constitution is now redundant. An extraordinary order indeed!!!," Rao tweeted.
"The #SupremeCourt verdict is now encroaching upon the rights of the Legislature. This is a bad judgement which seems to protect the defectors and encourages horse trading and also violating the doctrine of separation of powers," he said in another tweet.
