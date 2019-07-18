Karnataka Assembly Trust Vote LIVE: Speaker Says Process Will Be Completed Today after BJP Leaders Meet Governor Over Delay

Event Highlights
The floor test comes a day after the Supreme Court said 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka "ought not" to be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the ongoing session of the Assembly, virtually sounding the death knell for the Kumaraswamy government. If the resignations of the 15 MLAs are accepted or if they stay away from the Assembly, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 102, reducing the government to a minority.
Congress leader RV Deshpande said, "The Constitution does not provide for this. Article 175 (1) and (2) is limited to bills pending. The debate is going on and it has to be healthy. Regarding 175 (2) the Speaker is given the discretion. However, as you have to uphold the rights of the members of the House, you've already received a list of speakers on the motion. If I'm not given an opportunity then what is the point of being a member? Hence, we appeal to you that the proceedings are underway, and in the middle MLAs are going missing. They say we should have done a better job of securing the MLA. If we fail to secure, does that give them the right to steal?
Governor's Message to Karnataka Speaker | Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s message to Speaker: Dear honorable Speaker, the motion of confidence moved is in consideration at the house. CM is expected to maintain confidence of the house at all times. I send a message to consider trust vote by the end of the day.
Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, who was admitted in Mumbai hospital stating ill health, has been shifted to Mumbai's St. George Hospital from Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre for further treatment.
On BJP delegation meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala to direct Speaker to hold trust vote, BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said: "The Chief Minister had fixed today for the vote of confidence but when the motion was moved and when the debate started, Siddaramaiah, Krishna Byre Gowda and HK Patil moved the point of orders. We have requested Governor to direct the Speaker to continue the debate on a vote of confidence."
As the Supreme Court order virtually sounded the death knell for Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the battle for numbers on the floor of the House, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in its order at the same time gave Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar the freedom to decide on the resignation of the 15 MLAs within such a time frame as considered appropriate by him. By asking for a report by tomorrow from the coalition government on Congress MLA being ‘abducted’ by the BJP, the Speaker can postpone the trust vote for tomorrow.
Cong-JD(S) Disrespected Constitution for Power: BJP | As the survival of the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka hangs precariously, the BJP said that the coalition government has lost the majority. It also accused the Congress-JD(S) government of disrespecting the Constitution for their greed for power.
According to constitution any govt that doesn't have majority should step down.
In Karnataka, Congress & JDS is holding on to power without majority. In their greed for power they have disrespected the constitution of this nation#StepDownCM
Speaker Demands Report on Cong MLA's 'Abduction' by BJP | Asking the government to give him a report by tomorrow on the Congress MLA being “abducted” by the BJP, the Speaker said that since the issue is in Supreme Court he has to be even more careful. This also means that he can postpone the trust vote debate tomorrow.
On document informing Congress MLA Shrimant Patil’s ill health, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said he can't proceed with a document which has no date or letterhead. He further said, "Please contact the family members of Patil immediately. Give a detailed report to me by tomorrow, it does not look natural. If the Home Minister can't ensure protection, I will talk to the DGP."
On Karnataka Minister Shrimant Patil flown to Chennai for treatment, state Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao in Assembly said, “There was hospital right next to resort where our MLAs are staying, then why was he (MLA Shrimant Patil) flown to Chennai & then to Mumbai for treatment? He is healthy, nothing is wrong with him. It's a conspiracy by BJP.”
Amid the rising drama over Patil's absence, the Speaker intervenes and says that he has received a letter from Patil, along with a letter from Sanjeevini hospital. He then goes on to read both the documents to the House. "How do I say this is genuine? It's not in letter pad. There is no date. They (Cong) says he was with them. I don't know. You don't know what is happening to people amidst your power struggle. I have had enough," he declares.
Amid debate on the confidence motion, Congress flashed the pictures of its MLA Shrimant Patil, who was staying with other lawmakers on Bengaluru resort but was admitted following chest pain. Dinesh Gundu Rao says Shreemanth Patil was healthy and was together with all Congress MLAs till Wednesday late night. "Yesterday night we received a message that he was missing from the resort where we were put up. Later we realised the BJP had played a role in this. He was healthy and today we see he's ill.
Make Floor Test Happen Now, Congress Stalling it: BJP to Governor | Meanwhile, BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar, Arvind Limbavalli and Basavraj Bommai have reached Raj Bhawan to meet the Governor with the complain that the government is trying to stall the trust vote and are demanding for the process to take place instantly without further delays.
Drama in Karnataka resumes after Congress' DK Shivakumar accuses the BJP of 'abducting' their MLA's and putting them in hospitals. Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Patil who was staying with other Congress MLAs at Windflower Prakruthi Resort in Bengaluru was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain. However, Shivakumar claims that he has documentary evidence to prove that Patil was taken away despite saying he is healthy.
After dispersing for a lunch break, members of the Karnataka Assembly Thursday are back in the House to resume debates on a confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. His 14-months-old government is on the verge of collapsing following en masse resignations by Congress-JDS MLAs. In a relief for the coalition, of its leaders - Ramalinga Reddy - returned to its fold reducing the number of rebels from 16 to 15. However, this doesn't make much of a difference to the coalition's precarious position.
Visuals from thr news agency ANI show Karnataka Minister and son of H D Deve Gowda, H D Revanna arriving to Vidhan Soudha barefoot for the floor test earlier today.
This is the third motion on trust vote in the assembly after the 2018 assembly polls yielded a fractured mandate with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats but failing to mobilise numbers. Yeddyurappa had resigned as chief minister after being in office for three days before facing the trust vote in May last year. Kumaraswamy, who succeeded him had won the trust vote after forming the coalition government. Congress and JDS had stitched a post-poll coalition and formed the government that has been wobbly from the beginning with fissures between the two parties on various issues coming out in the open frequently.
Even though the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka is on the verge of collapsing, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy after moving for a trust vote, said that his government has faced many hurdles but he is confident of winning the show of strength. Seeking the trust vote, Kumaraswamy said the rebel MLAs had cast doubts about the coalition government across the country and "we have to tell the truth." "While their (MLAs') resignation was in one line that their resignation was genuine and voluntary, in the Supreme Court, they said the state is steeped in corruption...," he said.
Heading out of the Assembly, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president and party MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao says the Supreme Court has created a constitutional crisis by infringing on the legislature. "The Supreme Court in its interim order has said the 15 MLAs cannot be compelled. This is the crisis. Let the Supreme Court decide on it in its final order. Till such time we appeal the speaker to adjourn the confidence vote," he says.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy speaks to senior Congress leader and ex-CM Siddaramaiah in the Assembly on Thursday.
Congress leaders on Wednesday spoke in divergent voices on the Supreme Court verdict in the Karnataka crisis, with chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying it's a "terrible precedent" but his colleague Abhishek Singhvi claiming victory.
The court at the same time gave Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar the freedom to decide on the resignation of the 15 MLAs within such time-frame as considered appropriate by him.
Addressing the official press briefing, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the party has emerged victorious as 90 per cent of its arguments during the trial were accepted by the top court.
"We are happy as a political party that we have emerged victorious," Singhvi, also a senior lawyer who appeared for the Karnataka Assembly Speaker in the case, told reporters outside Parliament. "I welcome the Supreme Court to have given a decision as per the Constitution and law," he said accusing the BJP of "spreading misinformation and false propaganda".
"Ninety per cent of the case argued says the speaker should decide in x number of days. Honourable court says we should not fetter the Speaker in any case. The SC has said the Speaker can decide what he likes, when he likes and hence the Speaker will decide. Where is the question of acting on a whip which has not been issued yet?" he asked.
His colleague and the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, gave divergent views. "SC's order nullifying the whip & by extension, operation of Constitution's Xth Schedule to punish MLAs betraying the public mandate, sets a terrible judicial precedent!"
"Tragic that SC didn't appreciate the context and designed history of defections to subvert democratic mandates by Modi Government over last 5 years. SC should recall own judgement of May 2016 striking down the illegal attempt of BJP in Uttarakhand to form government," Surjewala tweeted. "Blanket protection to MLAs, who are driven not by ideology but by far baser concerns, is unheard-of," he said.
He also wondered whether the verdict means the court can interfere with the working of the state legislature by deciding when a whip will be enforced and whether the basic structure doctrine of separation of powers had been abandoned.
Singhvi separately said that on the basis of these petitions, the Speaker can accept or reject the resignation within his jurisdiction. "The decision will be entirely of the Speaker, in which the court refused to intervene."
"If more people resign, the government should go, that's how democracy works. There has been a misinformation campaign by the BJP in the last couple of weeks. Speaker will now be the master of the proceedings. He will decide as per his discretion," he said.
Singhvi said the false propaganda about the decision shows how the decision has gone against the opposition in Karnataka and claimed that claims of BJP leader Y S Yeddyurappa over government formation would remain "a dream". "I wonder which victory is Mr Yeddyurappa celebrating," he said.
The Congress leader said the contention made by the Congress was that the court has no jurisdiction in the functioning of the legislature and the court has agreed to it. "The Court referred to Article 190 and Rule 202, which was our stand," he said.
Singhvi said the court has specifically said that no fetters can be there on the Speaker and the direction is irrelevant to what the Speaker decides on the resignations as he will be the master of the proceedings in the house.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Karnataka Assembly Speaker's discretion in deciding on the MLAs' resignations should not be fettered by the court's directions or observations and he should be left free to decide the issue.
The Karnataka state unit of the Congress has termed the Supreme Court order as "bad judgment", which seemed to protect the defectors and encourage horse-trading.
In a series of tweets, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao termed it an "extraordinary order". "Supreme Court order seems perfectly coordinated to help the rebel MLAs to violate the whip. It has set a wrong precedent as the value of the Whip as per 10th schedule of the Constitution is now redundant. An extraordinary order indeed!!!," Rao tweeted.
"The #SupremeCourt verdict is now encroaching upon the rights of the Legislature. This is a bad judgement which seems to protect the defectors and encourages horse trading and also violating the doctrine of separation of powers," he said in another tweet.
(With PTI inputs)
