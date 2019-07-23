Karnataka LIVE: It’s Over for Cong-JDS! Kumaraswamy Govt Falls after Losing Trust Vote, All Eyes on Governor

Karnataka LIVE: In an unending battle of nerves, the Karnataka assembly was given yet another deadline to finish the trust vote to decide the fate of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in the state. After the House commenced at 10 am on Tuesday, ruckus prevailed, with Congress and JDS members insisting that voting can await the Supreme Court ruling. As the House debated the motion with frequent scenes of pandemonium, Congress made its intentions clear right from the beginning that voting be deferred as the apex Court was seized of pleas by two Independent MLAs on the issue of trust vote. The government was given a fresh deadline of 6 pm to vote on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court decided to wait and watch for a day before taking up the plea of two independent MLAs on the issue of trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly as an assurance came from Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar that it would be completed by the evening. The two MLAs who withdrew support to the ruling coalition have sought a direction to the Kumaraswamy government to conduct the floor test as soon as possible.
Jul 23, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)
Siddaramaiah says Congress will never accept the people who supported operation Lotus.
I would like to reaffirm that those who have fallen for Operation Kamala will never be inducted back to our party.
BJP leader Jagdish Shettar Says His Party Will Form a Stable Govt | "Their (rebel MLAs) resignations have not yet been accepted by Speaker, after acceptance of resignations they have to decide whether to join BJP or not. In present scenario we have 105 MLAs, it is a majority for BJP, we will form a stable government," says BJP leader Jagadish Shettar.
Jul 23, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)
As section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru, BJP supporters celebrate outside the party headquarters.
Karnataka: BJP supporters celebrate at party's state office in Bengaluru after HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government lost trust vote in the assembly. pic.twitter.com/JS2dtRFYpr
Congress leader HK Patil says people of Karnataka will not tolerate this betrayal of the party by the rebel MLAs.
Congress leader HK Patil: Congress-JD(S) failed trust vote. This defeat is because of betrayal of our party legislatures, we have come under the influence of various things. I am people of Karnataka will not tolerate this type of betrayal to the Party. pic.twitter.com/ytyTOhNCBx
CM HD Kumaraswamy seeks an appointment with the governor Vajubhai Vala to submit his resignation.
HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) seeks appointment of Karnataka Governor, Vajubhai Vala. Kumaraswamy led Congress- JD(S) coalition government lost trust vote in the assembly today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/JpB0iqfI6L
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti calls it a dark day for Indian democracy.
After all the paid for lavish trips to influence Karnataka lawmakers in Mumbai, what can one make of the HD Kumaraswamy led Cong-JD(S) govt collapse? It’s a black day for democracy when a country that prides in being the worlds largest democracy watches an elected govt crumble.
Karnataka Congress calls confidence motion a temporary defeat for democracy. "A temporary defeat for democracy. The defeat of Karnataka by the conspiracy of the anti-constitution, anti-democratic, RSS / BJP."
ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವಕ್ಕೆ ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ಸೋಲು.
ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ವಿರೋಧಿ, ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವ ವಿರೋಧಿ, ಆರ್ ಎಸ್ಎಸ್/ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯವರ ಸಂಚಿನಿಂದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಸೋಲು.
Congress-JD(S) Govt Falls After Losing Trust Vote | The Congress-JD(S) govt has fallen after getting 99 votes in favor of the confidence motion. 105 MLAs voted against the motion.
Jul 23, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)
The voting is now over and the speaker has asked for the result sheet.
Jul 23, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)
Voting against the vote of confidence has now begun.
Jul 23, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)
Speaker KR Ramesh Says He Will Not Vote | "I will only vote when there's a tie. To save the dignity of the chair i wont vote now," he says.
Jul 23, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)
Ramalinga Reddy stood up for the trust vote in favour of the Congress-JD(S) govt.
Jul 23, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)
Voting for the fifth row is now underway, the first four rows have been completed.
Jul 23, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)
The trust vote will begin from the first row of the assembly.
Jul 23, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)
Floor Test Begins | The division of votes has begun.
Jul 23, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)
The floor test to begin soon as the division bell rings.
Jul 23, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)
JD(S), Congress Say They Won't Take Back Their Rebel MLAs | "Like DK Shivakumar pointed out earlier, BSY had said members who resign, who defect, must be disqualified for ten years. People who are going to write our history will note all of this. I know that you also cannot run the government that easily." Speaker KR Ramesh intervenes, asks him,"If they (rebels) come back, would you take them? I am asking you and Siddaramaiah. Would you take them back? Kumaraswamy says JD(S) won't take back their 3 members. Siddaramaiah also says the rebel congress MLAs will not be accepted.
Jul 23, 2019 7:15 pm (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy Attacks The BJP Over Operation Lotus | "This operation kamala politics was started by you (BJP). Not us. You must introspect. We only have 2 MLAs in Bengaluru and still Rs 1,30,000 crore was given for Bengaluru's development. That's also one of our achievements. Our officials are responsible for this too," says HD Kumaraswamy.
Jul 23, 2019 7:10 pm (IST)
Kumaraswamy Says He Wants to Discuss Further About Various Departments | "We called meetings thrice in one year with district officials. You need to let us know what mistake we made in tackling drought situation because if there is a mistake, it needs to be rectified. I want to discuss further about various departments," he says.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy speaks in the Assembly ahead of the trust vote on Tuesday.
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House at 11.45pm on Monday after repeatedly reminding the government it should honour its commitment to conclude the trust vote proceedings Monday itself, but an unrelenting Congress created a ruckus towards the end of day’s proceedings.
Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara were not present towards the end of proceedings, when Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah told the Speaker, "100 per cent.. voting can happen tomorrow."
The Speaker, who seemed perturbed over the prolonged proceedings, stated categorically that the discussion would end by 4pm on Tuesday and by 6pm, the voting process would be completed.
Serving a warning to the rebel MLAs, sequestered in a Mumbai hotel, senior minister DK Shivakumar reminded them that they would face disqualification if they did not turn up before the speaker on Tuesday in response to his notice.
Twenty MLAs, including 17 from the ruling coalition, skipped the proceedings Monday, besides two Independents and BSP member N Mahesh, who is supporting the government. Maintaining composure throughout, BJP members made repeated pleas to the Speaker to conclude the process Monday itself without dragging it any further.
The assembly was adjourned for nearly two hours as Congress and JDS members demanded more time to discuss the confidence motion after the Speaker asked them to wind up quickly so that the trust vote process could be completed. After the House resumed its sitting, JDS-Congress members raised slogans saying, "we want justice, we want discussion."
Senior Congress leader HK Patil insisted that the trust vote process should be completed after the Supreme Court decision and asserted "This is not a full House," with rebel MLAs confined in Mumbai and not able to attend the session.
"Let the MLAs return," Patil told the Speaker, as the Congress and JDS members shouted slogans, "let the Supreme court decide" and "save the Constitution", creating a ruckus.
Intervening, Kumaraswamy said the two Independent MLAs had approached the Supreme Court on the trust vote issue. "If they had faith in you, why did they approach the Supreme Court?" he asked the speaker.
"We had agreed to conclude the trust vote process on Monday, but in the light of developments in the Supreme Court and with several MLAs wanting to speak, give us more time," Kumaraswamy told the Speaker.
Kumaraswamy also said that a fake letter with his forged signature that he had resigned was being circulated. "Similar rumours about me also," said the Speaker.
As the House met after an hour's delay in the morning, the Speaker made it clear, "Everybody is watching us. Please don't make me a scapegoat. Let us reach our goal," stressing that the process should reach finality Monday.
Kumaraswamy had moved the confidence motion on Thursday to decide the fate of the Congress-JDS government, rocked by rebellion by a section of its MLAs threatening its survival.
The debate on the confidence motion prolonged to Friday, with the ruling coalition defying the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala -- to complete the process by 1.30pm on Friday and later by the end of the day.
The proceedings were adjourned till Monday after the Speaker extracted a commitment from the government that the process would be completed by Monday itself.
"It will not bring respect to the House or to me," the Speaker made his position clear, implying that the trust vote should not be delayed further, amid reports that the ruling coalition had sought two more days for voting.
The Congress' position was earlier stated during the debate by senior Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who said taking up the voting without the Speaker's decision on the MLAs resignation issue would leave the confidence motion process without any sanctity.
"We are in an extraordinary situation... I request the chair to decide on the resignation first. Or else, it will (confidence vote) will have no standing," Gowda said, as the debate on the trust vote dragged on for the third day. "Is the resignation voluntary and genuine. Aren't they against democracy?" he asked.
Mounting an attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Gowda charged that there was a "systematic effort" to eliminate the "political opposition" in the country and the operation in Karnataka by BJP was part of such an attempt.
The BJP suspects that the voting is being delayed by the Congress-JDS government only to buy time to win back the rebel MLAs, whose resignations have pushed it to the precipice.
The Governor had shot off two missives to the chief minister, setting deadlines on Friday to conclude the proceedings, expressing fear that the delay only gives rise to the scope for horse-trading. He had also pointed out that he has "prima facie satisfaction" that the government has lost its majority.
Senior BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and Madhuswamy told the Speaker that the confidence motion should be completed Monday itself and debate should not be dragged on endlessly.
The Speaker also on Monday gave a ruling that a Legislature Party leader has the right to issue a whip. "Issuing whip is your right. Following them is left to the MLAs. If any complaint comes to me, I will follow rules and take a decision," Kumar told Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who had raised a point of order on the issue of whip in the light of the Supreme Court order last week.
When the confidence motion was moved on Thursday last, Siddaramaiah had pressed for deferring it till the Speaker decided on the issue of whip in the wake of the Apex Court verdict on the political crisis in the state.
Siddaramaiah had said that the rebel MLAs were influenced by the apex court order that they can abstain from attending the Assembly proceedings and asked the Speaker to give a ruling on the fate of the whip issued by him as CLP leader.
Seeking to exert pressure on the government, BJP Monday asked Kumaraswamy "to resign and go" if he has faith in the Constitution and people of the state. The BJP said Kumaraswamy himself moved the confidence motion, but the trust process was still prolonging.
As many as 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JDS — had resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh withdrew their support to the coalition government, pushing the government to the precipice. One Congress member Ramalinga Reddy retracted from his decision to resign, saying he would support the government.
The ruling combine's strength is 117 — Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.
If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and three from JDS) are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, reducing the government to a minority.