Karnataka Assembly Trust Vote LIVE: Yediyurappa Wins Floor Test, to Continue as Chief Minister

Karnataka LIVE: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won the floor test in the Karnataka assembly today, thus retaining his position, even as his Congress leader Siddaramaih said it was not the people’s mandate. Speaking in the assembly ahead of the trust vote, BSY said he believed in “forgetting and forgiving” and would not practise politics of vengeance.
The development comes a day after Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 more rebel Congress-JDS lawmakers under the anti-defection law. On Sunday, Kumar disqualified all 17 rebels, an action that reduces the majority mark in the assembly and paved the way for the newly formed BJP government to win the trust vote smoothly today.
Jul 29, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
Following the trust vote victory, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa says in a tweet, "Winning the trust vote is, taking one more step closer towards a stable and strong administration. Will uphold the trust by ensuring transparent and accountable governance. I would like to thank the citizens, MLAs and each and every BJP Karyakartha for the trust placed in me."
CM Moves Appropriation Bill | BS Yediyurappa moves appropriation bill for 3 months. Reacting to the move, Siddaramaiah says, "We won't oppose this. But move for eight months, not three months. otherwise it will hinder developmental works."
Jul 29, 2019 11:49 am (IST)
Yediyurappa Wins Trust Vote | Newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa passed the floor test in a voice vote held today in the Vidhan Souda.
'Will Cooperate for People's Sake' | "Power is not permanent, even for Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. We will not try to bring down your number from 105 to either 100 or lower. You speak of drought, at least now let's see how you will work. We will cooperate with you for the sake of people," former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy says.
Jul 29, 2019 11:44 am (IST)
Kumaraswamy further says, "You (BJP) have left the dissenting and rebel MLAs on roads. Since last week I've been seeing all developments. Speaker's decision sends a strong message. He didn't act in hurry. He looked into the matter very carefully, and looked looked into each case."
Jul 29, 2019 11:43 am (IST)
"I had taken forward all programmes of Siddaramaiah government and farm loan waiver in addition to that. You have a responsibility to tell the people what I have done in the last 14 months," he says.
'Need to Answer to My Conscience' | HD Kumaraswamy addressed the Vidhan Soudha, saying, "I ran govt for 14 months. I have no obligation to answer your (BS Yediyurappa) questions. I need to answer to my conscience. From past 14 months, everything was being recorded. People know what work I have done."
Opposing the confidence motion, Siddaramaiah says, "We hope you (BS Yediyurappa) will be chief minister but there is no guarantee of that. You are with the rebels, can you give a stable government? It's impossible! I oppose this confidence motion because the reason is this government is unconstitutional and immoral."
Jul 29, 2019 11:33 am (IST)
'Yediyurappa Does Not Have People's Mandate' | "Unfortunately, Yediyurappa has never been CM with people's mandate. Where's the mandate? You didn't have it in 2008, 2018 or even now. When he took oath there were 222 MLAs in House, where did BJP have 112 MLAs for majority? They had 105 seats. That is not mandate," Siddaramaiah says.
Jul 29, 2019 11:29 am (IST)
"We're elected to work for people and we must try to do that. I attempted this as CM and so did HD Kumaraswamy. Yediyurappa said administration has come to stand still and he wants to rectify that. It wasn't the case. In coalition we worked towards bringing to force common minimum program," he says.
Jul 29, 2019 11:22 am (IST)
Addressing the assembly, Congress leader Siddaramaiah says, "We discussed HD Kumaraswamy's confidence motion over 4 days. I too participated in that and I don't wish to speak about it. I could've spoken about circumstances under which Yediyurappa became CM. I wish him well and welcome his assurance that he'll work for people."
"There is drought. I want to address farmers' issues. I've decided to give 2 installments of Rs 2000 to beneficiaries under PM Kisan scheme from state's side. I appeal to opposition that we must work together. I appeal to House to unanimously express confidence in me," Yediyurappa says.
Jul 29, 2019 11:15 am (IST)
"When Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy were chief minister they didn't indulge in vindictive politics. Administration has failed and we'll set it right. I assurance the House that we won't indulge in vindictive politics either.I believe in forget and forgive," he says.
Jul 29, 2019 11:13 am (IST)
Yediyurappa Moves Confidence Motion | Addressing the assembly, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa says, "I will not indulge in vengeance politics. Forget and forgive. I have become the CM with the blessings of people. The state is facing severe drought. We need to tackle this together. Will work for the farmers. I request everyone's cooperation."
Jul 29, 2019 11:09 am (IST)
Assembly proceedings at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru begins. The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will face a trust vote today.
Jul 29, 2019 11:04 am (IST)
Congress Rebels MLAs Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, and independent MLA R Shankar will file petition in the Supreme Court.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in its order had given the Assembly Speaker the freedom to decide on the resignation of the 15 MLAs within such time-frame as considered appropriate by him after they approached the court.
Jul 29, 2019 10:31 am (IST)
3 MLAs to Move SC | Three disqualified Karnataka MLAs to move Supreme Court today. Congress rebels Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, and independent R Shankar will file petition, challenging Speaker's decision to disqualify them for the term of the present Assembly.
Jul 29, 2019 10:16 am (IST)
Karnataka Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting underway.
Jul 29, 2019 10:03 am (IST)
Karnataka CLP Meet | Karnataka Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting begins at Vidhan Soudha. CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and other Congress MLAs are present.
Jul 29, 2019 10:00 am (IST)
Ahead of today's trust vote, Yediyurappa offered prayers at Bengaluru's Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple.
The BJP slammed the Speaker's action, calling it "unfair and violative of the law" which, it said, had been taken "yielding to the pressure from a party". "It is a motivated and defective order," said senior BJP leader Govind Karjol, adding, the rebels would challenge it in the Supreme Court, where they were certain to "get justice." The MLAs had quit on their own and their resignations should have been accepted, Karjol said.
Jul 29, 2019 9:38 am (IST)
The disqualified MLAs are: Pratap Gowda Patil, B C Patil, Shivram Hebbar, S T Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, Anand Singh, Roshan Baig, Munirathna, K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj and Shrimant Patil (all Congress). Other party MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli and Shankar were disqualified on Thursday. JD(S) members who faced action are: Gopalaiah, A H Vishwanath and Narayana Gowda.
Jul 29, 2019 9:30 am (IST)
Decision Taken 'With Responsibility and Fear' | Reading out the names of errant MLAs, the speaker said, "they cease to be MLAs with immediate effect till the expiry of the 15th assembly (in 2023)," adding, "with responsibility and fear I have taken this decision....The way I am being pressurised mentally as Speaker to deal with all these things, I am pushed into a sea of depression,' said an emotional Kumar.
Jul 29, 2019 9:24 am (IST)
The Speaker had made it clear when he disqualified three rebel MLAs earlier that a member disqualified under the anti-defection law cannot contest or get elected till the end of the term of the present House, a contention which has been challenged by the BJP, rebel MLAs and several legal experts.
Jul 29, 2019 9:21 am (IST)
Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said he had rejected the request by the rebel MLAs to give him four weeks more to appear before him on the issues of their resignations and disqualification plea against them.
Jul 29, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Rebel MLAs, who were disqualified by the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, return to Bengaluru.
Eleven Congress MLAs and three JDS lawmakers faced the axe from the Speaker in addition to the three disqualified earlier, bringing down the majority mark to 104, one less than the current strength of 105 of the BJP, which also enjoys the support of an Independent.
Kumar pronounced his ruling at a hurriedly called news conference on the eve of the trust vote, two days after Yediyurappa took the oath as chief minister but the rebels said they would challenge it in the Supreme Court. He rejected the resignations tendered by the MLAs and went on to disqualify them, allowing petitions by the two parties.
With the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs, the effective strength of the 224-member assembly excluding the Speaker who has a casting vote in case of a tie, is 207. The magic figure required for majority is 104.
BJP along with the support of one independent has 106 members, Congress 66 (including nominated), JD(S) 34 and one BSP member, who has been expelled by the party for not voting for the Kumaraswamy government during the trust vote on July 23.
The absence of 20 MLAS — 17 rebels, as also one each legislator from Congress, BSP and Independent — during the vote of confidence motion moved by the Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy had led to its collapse. "I have used my judicial conscience...," said the Speaker, justifying his controversial action.
His sudden move also came amid indications from the BJP that it was mulling moving a no-confidence against him if he doesn't voluntarily give up the post when the assembly meets on Monday.
Ahead of the trial of strength, a confident Yediyurappa said the Finance Bill would be passed after winning the trust vote, adding, "I have not even changed a comma or full stop in it. I will be tabling the finance bill prepared by the (previous) Congress-JD(S) government." The finance bill (appropriation bill) needs to be passed "urgently", as otherwise "we will not be able to draw funds even to pay salaries (of government employees)," he said.
The Speaker said he took action based on the petitions moved by the Congress and JDS to disqualify the rebel MLAs, who had also submitted resignations as assembly members and were absent during the trust vote sought by Kumaraswamy.
Kumar said he had rejected the request by the rebel MLAs to give him four weeks more to appear before him on the issues of their resignations and disqualification plea against them.
The Speaker had made it clear when he disqualified three rebel MLAs earlier that a member disqualified under the anti-defection law cannot contest or get elected till the end of the term of the present House, a contention which has been challenged by the BJP, rebel MLAs and several legal experts.
Reading out the names of errant MLAs, the Speaker said, "They cease to be MLAs with immediate effect till the expiry of the 15th assembly (in 2023)," adding, "with responsibility and fear I have taken this decision”. "The way I am being pressurised mentally as Speaker to deal with all these things, I am pushed into a sea of depression,” said an emotional Kumar.
Disqualified rebel MLAs, many of whom are still holed up in Mumbai fearing poaching from the Congress-JDS, said they will challenge the action against them in the Supreme Court.
"Dear voters and my well-wishers, Speaker has ordered my disqualification from the assembly. There is no need to panic, we are challenging this in the Supreme Court. I'm confident that we will be victorious in the court," Maski MLA Pratap Gowda Patil said in a video message to voters.
Speaking to a local news channel, another disqualified MLA Munirathana said they were aware that they will be disqualified as Congress leaders had threatened them about it.