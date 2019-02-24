English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka BJP Chief Yeddyurappa Blames State Govt for Aero India Fire That Gutted About 300 Cars
Seeking to know why no fire tenders were parked at the spot as a precautionary measure, Yeddyurappa said, 'A high-level inquiry should be ordered into the incident to find out the truth and who all were responsible for it.'
File photo of Karnataka BJP President BS Yedyurappa. (CNN NEWS18)
Loading...
Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka on Sunday blamed the state government for the fire that gutted about 300 cars at the venue of Aero India show here.
"When terrorist activities are increasing in the country, why did the state government not take any safety measures?" State BJP Chief B S Yeddyurappa asked.
He was addressing reporters at a press meet here.
Noting that the incident caused great loss to those who had come in their vehicles to witness the show, the BJP leader said the responsibility to make peripheral arrangements and safety measures rests with the state government whereas the Defence ministry was responsible only for organising the show.
Seeking to know why no fire tenders were parked at the spot as a precautionary measure, Yeddyurappa said, "A high-level inquiry should be ordered into the incident to find out the truth and who all were responsible for it."
The fire swept through the parking area of the Aero India event at the Yelahanka Air Force station gutting more than 300 cars on Saturday, the penultimate day of Asia's premier air show.
The 12th edition of the five-day air show went on unaffected by the fire incident, which came four days after two jets of Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed, killing a pilot and injuring two others.
"When terrorist activities are increasing in the country, why did the state government not take any safety measures?" State BJP Chief B S Yeddyurappa asked.
He was addressing reporters at a press meet here.
Noting that the incident caused great loss to those who had come in their vehicles to witness the show, the BJP leader said the responsibility to make peripheral arrangements and safety measures rests with the state government whereas the Defence ministry was responsible only for organising the show.
Seeking to know why no fire tenders were parked at the spot as a precautionary measure, Yeddyurappa said, "A high-level inquiry should be ordered into the incident to find out the truth and who all were responsible for it."
The fire swept through the parking area of the Aero India event at the Yelahanka Air Force station gutting more than 300 cars on Saturday, the penultimate day of Asia's premier air show.
The 12th edition of the five-day air show went on unaffected by the fire incident, which came four days after two jets of Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed, killing a pilot and injuring two others.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha, Four Others Booked for Allegedly Cheating an Event Organiser of Rs 32 Lakh
- Firebrand Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra's Production Treats Rape With a Touch of Superficiality
- My Heart Will Always Be Heavy: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi on First Death Anniversary
- Syed Mushtaq Ali: Kishan, Iyer & Pandey Score Blistering Centuries
- Intel Says Their 5G Modems For Phones Won't be Available Until 2020, Which Could Hurt The Apple iPhone 2019 Line-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results