CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IPL2021#Bollywood
Home » News » Politics » Karnataka BJP Executive Meeting Tomorrow to Discuss Upcoming Polls
1-MIN READ

Karnataka BJP Executive Meeting Tomorrow to Discuss Upcoming Polls

The Karnataka BJP executive meeting would be Basavaraj Bommai's first after taking over as CM. (Image: News18/File)

The Karnataka BJP executive meeting would be Basavaraj Bommai's first after taking over as CM. (Image: News18/File)

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said a host of issues will be discussed, including how to strengthen the party in days to come.

The Karnataka BJP State executive meeting on September 19 here would discuss and take crucial decisions on further strengthening the party from the grassroots-level, strategy for upcoming elections and plan of action on several current issues, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. “Tomorrow, we have our State executive meeting in which we will be discussing a host of issues, including strengthening the party in the days to come and plan a strategy for facing the upcoming elections (taluk, zilla panchayat, legislative council and Assembly bypolls)," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Davangere executive meet is crucial as there is a plan to further strengthen the party from booth to State-level and take important decisions in this regard. “Several current issues will also be discussed at the meeting to draw up a plan of action," he said.

The State executive meeting would be Bommai’s first one after taking over as the Chief Minister. Several other senior party leaders, including national general secretary and State in-charge Arun Singh, State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would also be attending the meet on Sunday and the core committee meeting later tonight.

Yediyurappa, who has planned a State-wide tour aimed at strengthening the party for the 2023 Assembly polls and to bring it back to power, said he has already travelled to Mysuru and the surrounding areas and would travel to other places after the ongoing legislature session. The legislature session that began on September 13 ends on September 24.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 18, 2021, 23:49 IST