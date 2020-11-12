Karnataka BJP MLA Drags Rebel Party Councillor to Stop Her from Voting, Suo Motu Case Filed

A legislator of the ruling of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka was seen dragging and heckling a woman councillor and party worker to stop her from casting her vote in a civic body election. A video of BJP MLA Siddu Savadi manhandling Councillor Chandni Naik has now gone viral.

The incident occurred on November 9 as elections to the posts of president and vice president of the Mahalingapura Town Municipal Council were underway. The Terdal MLA was trying to prevent three woman BJP councillors, who decided at the last minute to favour the Congress after their own party refused to support them to contest for the positions.

Besides Naik, the two other rebel councillors are Savita Hurakadli and Godavari Baat. While Hurakadli filed her nomination for the president’s post Naik entered the fray for the vice-presidents post.

The municipal council consists of 23 members -- the BJP has 13 members and the Congress 10. With the three women being backed by the Congress, the BJP would lose its majority, and hence, the bid to stop the three councillors from entering the council building to exercise their franchise.

Speaking to News 18 Kannada, Savadi apologised for the misbehaviour of party workers, but blamed former minister Umashree for the incident. "Congress workers were trying to kidnap our members. We have a majority. I have not touched anyone, nor have I committed any mistake," he said.

A suo motu case has been registered as none of the councillors volunteered to file cases.