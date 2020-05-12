Karnataka BJP MLA’s Son Defies Lockdown to Ride Horse Without Mask on Highway, Video Goes Viral

In what seems like a scene out of a Bollywood flick, especially during the restrictive coronavirus lockdown, a BJP MLA’s son has gone viral for riding a horse on a national highway in defiance of rules.

Bhuvan Kumar, son of CS Niranjan Kumar who represents BJP from Gundulpet constituency of Karnataka’s Chamrajnagar district, can be seen gallivanting on his horse even as the motorists around him ride cautiously on the same road.

Kumar is also seen without a face mask, a compulsory accessory since the pandemic has hit the country.

Local authorities said no case has been registered against Kumar yet. Chamrajnagar SP said they are investigating the violations for riding a horse on the highway and an inquiry has been initiated. Calls to the MLA didn't solicit any response.

The total number of cases in Karnataka have breached the 900-mark, with the state reporting 42 new corona positive cases, the health department said on Tuesday. Interestingly, Hassan that had not reported a single case so far, has confirmed five new infections.

Forty two new cases include 15 from Bagalkote, nine from Dharwad, five from Hassan, three from Bengaluru urban, two each from Dakshina Kannada, Yadgir and Bidar, and one each from Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Mandya and Kalaburagi.

Amid the outbreak, Kumar’s antics drew the ire of several social media users.



Wow, Look at this.

Entire country is in #Lockdown.But for VIPs son No #Lockdown, nothing. Gundlupet BJP MLA Niranjan Kumars son riding his horse Enjoying the Ride

Any action expected CM sir. pic.twitter.com/5Xsiw5bNLH — L G (@Lkh2707) May 12, 2020

Earlier in March, JDS MLA from Gubbi SR Srinivas (Vasu) was caught defying the nationwide lockdown order in Tumakuru. The MLA was seen playing with his grandson in a remote-controlled toy car on the deserted Bangalore-Honnavar (BH Road) highway.