2 BJP MLAs Petition Karnataka CM to Withdraw ‘False’ Cases Filed Against Hindu Activists

Bengaluru: Two Karnataka BJP legislators have written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requesting him to withdraw cases filed against Hindu activists who were earlier booked for alleged violence during protests against Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

In their letter to Yediyurappa, KG Bopaiah and Roopali S Naik said that the members of Hindu organisations from various districts of the state, especially from the Kodagu region, were booked under false charges when the previous government led by the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance was in power.

Several right-wing organisations had staged protests against the state government-sponsored celebrations for the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom. A number of Hindu activists were booked for the violence that ensued during the protests.

The 'unnatural death' of a 19-year-old boy in Honnavar had also led to riots in the coastal region of the state. Paresh Mesta, who the BJP claimed as a member, was found dead in December 2017. The probe into his death was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation after the BJP claimed it was a case of political murder.

The cases cannot be withdrawn until the state cabinet gives its approval.

The newly-formed BJP government in Karnataka on Tuesday had cancelled the Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the state, calling them “controversial and communal”.