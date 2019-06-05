Karnataka BJP to Corner Cong-JDS Coalition on Failure to Combat Drought, Develop State

Bengaluru: Buoyed by the party's victory in the Lok Sabaha election, the BJP's Karnataka unit on Wednesday at its legislature party meeting decided to corner the Congress-JD(S) coalition government on drought and developmental issues.

At the meeting chaired by state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, the party decided to hold a three-day protest against the "failures" of the state government and alleged discrimination with regard to development.

"There is severe drought in Karnataka. Despite several requests and warnings to the state government, it has been of no use. To put pressure on the government and to know the facts, leader of opposition and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa will travel to parts of North Karnataka on June 7, 8 and 9," state BJP general secretary Arvind Limbavali said.

Speaking to reporters after the legislature party meeting here, he said Yeddyurappa would visit places, including Badami, Hungund, Koppal, Lingasugur, Yadgir and Gurmitkal.

"During his travel he will try and understand the drought situation and collect information regarding availability of water, fodder and work being undertaken under MNREGA, and hold meeting with officials," he added.

In the recently held Lok Sabha election, the saffron wave had swept the entire state, with BJP winning 25 of the 28 seats, breaking barriers of caste and region.

Limbavali said BJP legislators and MPs under Yeddyurappa's leadership would stage protests for three days in the city on June 13, 14 and 15 to put pressure on the government which has "failed" in managing drought.

They would also protest the Karnataka government's decision on sale of 3,667 acre of land to JSW Steel besides alleged discrimination in developmental work to constituencies represented by BJP MLAs and corruption, he said.

After the Lok Sabha session, a meeting of all MPs and legislators would be called under the leadership of Yeddyurappa about Karnataka-related projects and on getting central funds for it, Limbavali said, adding that such meetings would be held frequently.

Earlier in the day, the BJP felicitated the newly elected party MPs.

Speaking at the event, Yeddyurappa asked partymen to work towards strengthening the party and induct talented, dedicated leaders who are willing to join the organisation.

"I appeal to our karyakartas, MPs and legislators — among those who have supported us — many are in queue to join the BJP, find such leaders, by bringing them to the BJP, we will have to work towards strengthening the party," he said.

"We may not get such special chance once again; making use of the opportunity... those who supported us should be welcomed to the party wholeheartedly. By inducting new people to the BJP, by giving them responsibilites, let us strengthen the party," he added.

BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Muralidhar Rao claimed there was no use staying with the Congress and one can serve the country and Karnataka by being in the BJP.

"People like Deve Gowda (JDS patriarch) who have done politics in the state for years have lost, Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress leader) also, our Umesh Jadhav (BJP MP who defeated Kharge)- is an example for what people can get after quitting the Congress. Result is hundred per cent. So there is no use of staying with the Congress. To serve the country and Karnataka and to ensuring its progress- it is possible only with BJP," he said.

Allaying fears that the BJP was trying to weaken the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa had recently said central leaders have asked the state unit not to indulge in any activity to "destabilise" it.

Coalition worries have multiplied after BJP's spectacular win with 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in its pocket, leaving a mere one seat each to the Congress and JDS, which, despite a joint fight, were swept away by the Modi wave.

Also, growing unrest within the party and threat by Ramesh Jarkiholi to quit the Congress along with other MLAs has worried the leadership, as it would trigger a number game in the assembly.​