Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Karnataka BJP Turns Jamia Firing Into Meme, Forced to Take Down Tweet After Backlash

The tweet appeared to suggest that the gunman opened fire on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in the national capital as a reaction to anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam’s controversial speeches.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:January 31, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka BJP Turns Jamia Firing Into Meme, Forced to Take Down Tweet After Backlash
Screenshots of the controversial tweet were widely shared on Twitter despite the Karnataka BJP deleting the post within minutes.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP was forced to delete a controversial tweet on Friday when it turned the firing incident at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia into a meme.

The tweet appeared to suggest that the gunman opened fire on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in the national capital as a reaction to anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam’s controversial speeches.

The tweet was put out at 1:17pm with ‘action’ written above Imam’s photo and ‘reaction’ written on the photograph of the shooter, reportedly a minor, who injured a Jamia student on Thursday. The tweet was deleted within minutes and another tweet posted with edited text. This time, the Sharjeel's picture said ‘action by government’, while the shooter’s photo said ‘reaction by anti-nationals’.

The screenshot of the earlier tweet was widely shared on social media with several Twitter users dismissing it as tasteless and communal.

tweet

The Congress pointed out that this is the second tweet the BJP had to retract in recent days, with the first being an offer from Tamil Nadu BJP to send shaving razors to former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah who has been detained for months now.

“Two recent posts by BJP handles which they had to delete. ‘The nation wants to know’ why they put these up. Their supporters wish to know why they deleted them. Unless, of course, their social media handles are also operated, like guns at Jamia, by juveniles?!” Tharoor said.

The Karnataka Congress asked what action Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would take against the party’s state unit.

The Karnataka BJP hit back, accusing the Congress of backing “anti-national” forces.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram