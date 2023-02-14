Karnataka: BJP Vs Sri Ram Sena War Gets Bitter as Hindu Outfit Leader Decides to Contest Poll from Seat Held by Saffron Party

As Karnataka Assembly elections are edging nearer, the tussle between the Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) and Sri Ram Sene is getting bitter. Karnataka’s Minister of Kannada and Culture and the Energy Department V Sunil Kumar on Monday lashed out at Hindu outfit leader Pramod Muthalik after the latter decided to contest from the same constituency as the former.

V Sunil Kumar, BJP’s sitting MLA from Karkala Assembly Constituency in the state, took to Twitter with a series of tweets criticizing Pramod Muthalik after Muthalik’s request to the public for financial support.

ಪ್ರಿಯ ಮುತಾಲಿಕ್ ಜೀ, ನೀವು ಆಮಿಷಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳಗಾಗಿಯೇ ಕಾರ್ಕಳದಿಂದ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಲು ಬಯಸಿದ್ದೀರಿ ಎಂದು ನಮಗೆ ಮೊದಲೇ ಅನುಮಾನವಿತ್ತು. ಅದೀಗ ನಿಜವಾಗಿದೆ !ಸ್ವಂತ ಬುದ್ಧಿಯಿಂದ ನೀವು ನನ್ನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂಬುದು ಈಗ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. (1/3)— Sunil Kumar Karkala (@karkalasunil) February 13, 2023

In a veiled attack, the BJP Minister said that he had ‘suspicion’ regarding Muthalik’s motive of contesting in the election, but after he requested public donation, his motives have become ‘clear’.

He further alleged that Muthalik is not contesting not for the betterment of Hindutva or for the betterment of people but for his ‘Tan-dhan-Man’ (Body, Money and Mind).

Earlier, Muthalik had asked the BJP leader to vacate the Karkala assembly seat and make way for him to contest the polls. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has taken a strong objection to the statement and reiterated that BJP can’t agree to his demand.

Pramod Muthalik, head of Sri Rama Sene is contesting as an independent candidate for the upcoming 2023 elections from the Karkala constituency in the Udupi district of Karnataka.

“Under pressure from our karyakartas, I decided to contest as an independent candidate from the Karkala constituency. I have travelled across the constituency and everyone is of the opinion that Muthalik should contest from here as there have been an injustice done to Hindus and rampant corruption,” Muthalik had said announcing his candidature from the Karkala seat.

