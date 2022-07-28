Karnataka BJP Youth Worker's Murder: Yuva Morcha Leaders Hold Meeting to Mount Pressure on Bommai Govt

The BJP office in Mangaluru bore a sombre look as 26 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) presidents and general secretaries of 26 talukas in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district met to decide the future course of action after the brutal murder of Praveen Nettaru.

While the meeting turned heated as several of the BYJM leaders expressed anguish and anger over the state government’s inaction, they also decided to put pressure on the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), who they suspect had a direct hand in Praveen’s killing. They also sought to ask the government to sensitise the police and take their requests of possible threats seriously.

The president of the Puttur City BJYM, Sachin Shenoy, had in an interview told News18 that Praveen had complained to the police that he had been followed, but they paid no heed to his concerns.

Speaking to News18 after the meeting, the BJP youth wing leaders said that they had three major demands. The first was that the PFI be banned immediately as the lack of action against it had emboldened several fringe elements.

Another demand was to ensure that those involved in the killing of Praveen be handed the strictest possible punishment, said another BJYM leader from Sullia.

“We also have demanded that the government should adopt a UP style of governance where there is zero tolerance for such acts of violence, especially by communities that have links with terror organisations,” said a Bantwal-based Yuva Morcha leader who sought anonymity.

Nearly two days after the murder of Praveen, the Karnataka police arrested two persons who were seen in CCTV footage attacking him on that fateful night. The arrested accused have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare, Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane confirmed.

Additionally, 15 others have been detained for interrogation in the case, a police official said.

In an attempt to tighten the noose on the perpetrators of the heinous crime, Karnataka chief minister Bommai announced that the state will set up and train a special squad that will tackle the “menace” of groups such as the PFI and other like-minded organisations that have been perpetrating fear and violence. The CM said that the special task force will operate as a fully independent entity and will assist other enforcement and investigating agencies as well.

“There will be stricter laws and punishment meted out to those who are guilty to ensure that organisations such as the PFI are completely eliminated. The specially trained commando force will have special training in arms, ammunition, and intelligence gathering,” Bommai told reporters.

