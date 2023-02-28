Karnataka BJP's Mega Plan to Woo Voters as 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' Scheduled to Kick Off from March 1

As Karnataka inches towards the polls, the state BJP has come up with a mega plan of Vijay Sankalp Yatra campaign. The BJP will launch the campaign between March 1 and 3 with its national leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda flagging them off from the four corners of Karnataka.

These yatras will culminate in Davanagere on March 25 with a public rally which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 224 constituencies of Karnataka, categorised into four major groups, will be covered by four different yatras simultaneously.

BJP president JP Nadda will flag off first yatra on March 1 from Male Madeshwara Hills in Chamrajnagar. This yatra will traverse through key districts of southern and coastal Karnataka, covering 58 assembly constituencies.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off second yatra on March 2 from Sangolli Rayanna Memorial at Nandagada in Belagavi. This yatra will traverse through key districts in North Karnataka, covering 56 constituencies.

Union Home Minister Amith Shah will flag off third yatra on March 3 from Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan in Bidar at 11am, and at the birthplace of Kempegowda in Devanahalli at 3:30pm. This third and fourth yatra will traverse through districts of middle Karnataka and south Karnataka as well with third yatra covering 45 constituencies and fourth yatra covering 65 constituencies.

With an aim to get back to the power in 2023 assembly elections, the BJP has chosen the locations based on historical and caste importance to woo the Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Kurubas, and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe communities vote banks.

BJP claims that this Yatra will just not help the party to reach the helm but party leaders will also get a chance to connect better with all the community people and that will increase the chance for clear majority in the polls.

The Karnataka Congress has just not mocked the campaign but have also called the BJP functionaries a political tourist.

“All national leaders will come but no one stays here. But the frequency at which these leaders are coming makes it look like they are political tourists. Karnataka is great place to be, let them come and enjoy the weather but we’ll win the elections" said Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge.

Read all the Latest Politics News here