Karnataka By-election 2019 LIVE: BJP Eyes 6 More Seats to Retain Power as State Votes

Event Highlights Elaborate Arrangements for Smooth Bypolls

What is Bypoll?

Voting Begins

What Prompted the Bypolls

Karnataka Bypolls Today



These MLAs were then disqualified by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, necessitating the bypolls. The Supreme Court, while upholding the disqualification, quashed the Speaker’s decision to bar them from contesting the elections. Many of them are contesting on BJP tickets this time.

Read More Karnataka Bypolls LIVE: Voting has begun for bypolls to 15 assembly seats, with stakes high for the ruling BJP which needs six more seats to remain in power in the southern state. The BS Yediyurappa government has a wafer-thin majority of 106 MLAs, including an Independent lawmaker, in the current 207-member Assembly. The actual strength of the House is 224 members, but 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs had resigned in July and switched over to the BJP, leading to the collapse of HD Kumaraswamy’s coalition government.These MLAs were then disqualified by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, necessitating the bypolls. The Supreme Court, while upholding the disqualification, quashed the Speaker’s decision to bar them from contesting the elections. Many of them are contesting on BJP tickets this time. Dec 5, 2019 10:02 am (IST) The high-octane campaign for the bypolls in Karnataka ended on Tuesday with leaders of political parties making a last bid to woo voters. For the BJP, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led from the front and went on a campaign blitz, while CLP leader Siddaramaiah spearheaded the Congress electioneering, though a sizable number of leaders stayed away, amid reports of disgruntlement within the grand old party. JD(S)' campaign was led by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, while his father and party patriarch H D Deve Gowda also campaigned in a few constituencies. Dec 5, 2019 9:28 am (IST) The BJP has also told voters that if the Yediyurappa government continues it will be the first time in 25 years that the same party will be in power in the state and at the Centre, resulting in big development benefits for Karnataka. “The Congress and JD(S) have already given up hopes of winning the bypolls. They did not come together and field a candidate for Rajya Sabha elections to fight the BJP candidate. This means they know the outcome of the bypolls. The BJP will win all 15 seats,’’ Yediyurappa said at an election in Athani constituency on the penultimate campaign day. Dec 5, 2019 8:54 am (IST) Voting underway at a polling station for by-poll to Gokak Assembly constituency in Karnataka. Dec 5, 2019 8:35 am (IST) The bypolls were earlier slated for October 21, but the Election Commission had deferred them to December 5 after the apex court decided to hear the petitions of the disqualified MLAs. Dec 5, 2019 8:29 am (IST) Elaborate Security Arrangements for Smooth Bypolls | The Election Commission and police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the bypolls in all the 15 constituencies. Out of total 42,509 personnel deployed for election management, 19,299 are polling personnel. As many as 11,241 personnel from state police and 2,511 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed on security duty. Polling officials said 884 polling stations have been marked critical and 414 stations will be manned by CAPF. Dec 5, 2019 8:18 am (IST) Most of the constituencies going for the bypolls are facing a direct contest between Congress and BJP but in the southern parts of the state, the JD(S) comes into the picture, making it a triangular fight. During the campaign, the BJP sought votes for "stability", while the Congress and JD(S) urged the electorate to defeat the disqualified legislators responsible for the collapse of their coalition government in July. Dec 5, 2019 8:10 am (IST) BJP candidate from Ranebennur Assembly constituency, Arun Kumar Guttur casts his vote at a polling station at Kodiyala Hospet in Ranebennur in Karnataka. Dec 5, 2019 7:48 am (IST) What is Bypoll? | A by-election is conducted to fill an office that has fallen vacant between general elections. In most cases, bypolls occur after the incumbent dies or resigns, but they also occur when the incumbent becomes ineligible to continue in office. By-elections are also prompted when a constituency election is invalidated by voting irregularities. Dec 5, 2019 7:39 am (IST) A total of 37,77,970 electors are eligible to cast their votes at 4,185 polling stations in fifteen constituencies going for polls. There are also 4,711 service voters. Among the eligible electors 19,25,529 are men, 18,52,027 women and 414 others. A total of 79,714 are young voters. Dec 5, 2019 7:26 am (IST) Voting for by-election to Shivaji Nagar Constituency is underway at Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Girls High School and PU College, Tasker Town in Karnataka. Dec 5, 2019 7:22 am (IST) Voting Begins | People queued up outside a polling booth as voting begins for 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. Dec 5, 2019 7:20 am (IST) Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged voters to come out in large numbers. "There can be meaning to democracy only if 80-85 per cent voters come out to vote. As 15 of the constituencies going to the polls have a holiday on Thursday, I request people to come out and vote," he said. Dec 5, 2019 7:19 am (IST) BJP Needs 6 Seats to Retain Majority | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to win at least six seats to retain its majority in the 225-member assembly in Karnataka, which would still have two vacant ones in Maski and RR Nagar. BJP candidates Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraju (MTB), BA Basavaraja and ST Somaskekhar – contesting from Athani, Chickballapur, Hosakote, KR Pura and Yeshwanthpur, respectively — were all Congress MLAs in the outgoing Assembly and were re-elected last year. Dec 5, 2019 7:16 am (IST) The 15 constituencies going to polls are Athani, Chickballapur, Gokak, Hirekerur, Hosakote, Hunasuru, Kagwad, KR Pura, Krishnarahapete, Mahalakshmi Layout, Ranibennur, Shivajinagar, Vijayanagara, Yellapur, and Yeshwanthpur. Of these, the BJP has fielded the disqualified turncoats in 13. Many of these candidates have enjoyed long associations with the Congress and JD(S). Dec 5, 2019 7:16 am (IST) What Prompted the Bypolls | The BS Yediyurappa government has a wafer-thin majority of 106 MLAs, including an Independent lawmaker, in the current 207-member Assembly. The actual strength of the House is 224 members, but 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs had resigned in July and switched over to the BJP, leading to the collapse of HD Kumaraswamy’s coalition government. These MLAs were then disqualified by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, necessitating the bypolls. The Supreme Court, while upholding the disqualification, quashed the Speaker’s decision to bar them from contesting the elections. Many of them are contesting on BJP tickets this time. Dec 5, 2019 7:15 am (IST) Karnataka Bypolls Today | Fifteen assembly seats will be go for bypolls in Karnataka today. The stakes are high for the ruling BJP which needs six more seats to remain in power in the southern state. After today's bypolls, the assembly’s total strength would go up to 222, bringing the half-way mark to 112. The opposition Congress-JD(S) has the support of 101 MLAs, which includes the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA.

People queue up to vote for the Karnataka bypolls.



Of the 17 seats rendered vacant by the disqualification, 15 will go to polls on Thursday. Bypolls to Maski and RR Nagar seats haven’t been announced yet since challenges regarding polls in these two constituencies are pending in the high court.



After Thursday’s bypolls, the assembly’s total strength would go up to 222, bringing the half-way mark to 112. The opposition Congress-JD(S) has the support of 101 MLAs, which includes the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA.



The 15 constituencies going to polls are Athani, Chickballapur, Gokak, Hirekerur, Hosakote, Hunasuru, Kagwad, KR Pura, Krishnarahapete, Mahalakshmi Layout, Ranibennur, Shivajinagar, Vijayanagara, Yellapur, and Yeshwanthpur. Of these, the BJP has fielded the disqualified turncoats in 13. Many of these candidates have enjoyed long associations with the Congress and JD(S).



Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Gokak, had won the same seat with the Congress in 2013 and 2008 assembly elections before retaining it last year. Similarly, BJP candidate from Yellapur, Arabail Hebbar Shivaram, had contested from the same constituency as a Congressman in 2008. He had lost then, but won in the 2013 elections.



BJP candidates Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraju (MTB), BA Basavaraja and ST Somaskekhar – contesting from Athani, Chickballapur, Hosakote, KR Pura and Yeshwanthpur, respectively -- were all Congress MLAs in the outgoing Assembly and were re-elected last year.



Among JD(S) rebels, Shrimant Balasaheb Patil, who is contesting on BJP ticket from Kagwad constituency, had fought the 2008 and 2013 assembly elections on JD(S) tickets. He had even contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Chikkodi. Patil lost all these elections.



Anand Singh, who won the Vijayanagara seat on a Congress ticket in 2018. He had joined the grand old party a couple of months before the assembly elections. Before that, he was with the BJP and had won the same seat in 2008 as well as 2013 for the saffron party.