Karnataka By-election 2019 LIVE: BJP Eyes 6 More Seats to Retain Power as State Votes

The high-octane campaign for the bypolls in Karnataka ended on Tuesday with leaders of political parties making a last bid to woo voters. For the BJP, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led from the front and went on a campaign blitz, while CLP leader Siddaramaiah spearheaded the Congress electioneering, though a sizable number of leaders stayed away, amid reports of disgruntlement within the grand old party. JD(S)' campaign was led by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, while his father and party patriarch H D Deve Gowda also campaigned in a few constituencies.
These MLAs were then disqualified by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, necessitating the bypolls. The Supreme Court, while upholding the disqualification, quashed the Speaker’s decision to bar them from contesting the elections. Many of them are contesting on BJP tickets this time.
The BJP has also told voters that if the Yediyurappa government continues it will be the first time in 25 years that the same party will be in power in the state and at the Centre, resulting in big development benefits for Karnataka. “The Congress and JD(S) have already given up hopes of winning the bypolls. They did not come together and field a candidate for Rajya Sabha elections to fight the BJP candidate. This means they know the outcome of the bypolls. The BJP will win all 15 seats,’’ Yediyurappa said at an election in Athani constituency on the penultimate campaign day.
Elaborate Security Arrangements for Smooth Bypolls | The Election Commission and police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the bypolls in all the 15 constituencies. Out of total 42,509 personnel deployed for election management, 19,299 are polling personnel. As many as 11,241 personnel from state police and 2,511 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed on security duty. Polling officials said 884 polling stations have been marked critical and 414 stations will be manned by CAPF.
Most of the constituencies going for the bypolls are facing a direct contest between Congress and BJP but in the southern parts of the state, the JD(S) comes into the picture, making it a triangular fight. During the campaign, the BJP sought votes for "stability", while the Congress and JD(S) urged the electorate to defeat the disqualified legislators responsible for the collapse of their coalition government in July.
What is Bypoll? | A by-election is conducted to fill an office that has fallen vacant between general elections. In most cases, bypolls occur after the incumbent dies or resigns, but they also occur when the incumbent becomes ineligible to continue in office. By-elections are also prompted when a constituency election is invalidated by voting irregularities.
BJP Needs 6 Seats to Retain Majority | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to win at least six seats to retain its majority in the 225-member assembly in Karnataka, which would still have two vacant ones in Maski and RR Nagar. BJP candidates Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraju (MTB), BA Basavaraja and ST Somaskekhar – contesting from Athani, Chickballapur, Hosakote, KR Pura and Yeshwanthpur, respectively — were all Congress MLAs in the outgoing Assembly and were re-elected last year.
The 15 constituencies going to polls are Athani, Chickballapur, Gokak, Hirekerur, Hosakote, Hunasuru, Kagwad, KR Pura, Krishnarahapete, Mahalakshmi Layout, Ranibennur, Shivajinagar, Vijayanagara, Yellapur, and Yeshwanthpur. Of these, the BJP has fielded the disqualified turncoats in 13. Many of these candidates have enjoyed long associations with the Congress and JD(S).
The BS Yediyurappa government has a wafer-thin majority of 106 MLAs, including an Independent lawmaker, in the current 207-member Assembly. The actual strength of the House is 224 members, but 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs had resigned in July and switched over to the BJP, leading to the collapse of HD Kumaraswamy's coalition government.
Karnataka Bypolls Today | Fifteen assembly seats will be go for bypolls in Karnataka today. The stakes are high for the ruling BJP which needs six more seats to remain in power in the southern state. After today's bypolls, the assembly’s total strength would go up to 222, bringing the half-way mark to 112. The opposition Congress-JD(S) has the support of 101 MLAs, which includes the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA.
Of the 17 seats rendered vacant by the disqualification, 15 will go to polls on Thursday. Bypolls to Maski and RR Nagar seats haven’t been announced yet since challenges regarding polls in these two constituencies are pending in the high court.
After Thursday’s bypolls, the assembly’s total strength would go up to 222, bringing the half-way mark to 112. The opposition Congress-JD(S) has the support of 101 MLAs, which includes the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA.
The 15 constituencies going to polls are Athani, Chickballapur, Gokak, Hirekerur, Hosakote, Hunasuru, Kagwad, KR Pura, Krishnarahapete, Mahalakshmi Layout, Ranibennur, Shivajinagar, Vijayanagara, Yellapur, and Yeshwanthpur. Of these, the BJP has fielded the disqualified turncoats in 13. Many of these candidates have enjoyed long associations with the Congress and JD(S).
Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Gokak, had won the same seat with the Congress in 2013 and 2008 assembly elections before retaining it last year. Similarly, BJP candidate from Yellapur, Arabail Hebbar Shivaram, had contested from the same constituency as a Congressman in 2008. He had lost then, but won in the 2013 elections.
BJP candidates Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraju (MTB), BA Basavaraja and ST Somaskekhar – contesting from Athani, Chickballapur, Hosakote, KR Pura and Yeshwanthpur, respectively -- were all Congress MLAs in the outgoing Assembly and were re-elected last year.
Among JD(S) rebels, Shrimant Balasaheb Patil, who is contesting on BJP ticket from Kagwad constituency, had fought the 2008 and 2013 assembly elections on JD(S) tickets. He had even contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Chikkodi. Patil lost all these elections.
Anand Singh, who won the Vijayanagara seat on a Congress ticket in 2018. He had joined the grand old party a couple of months before the assembly elections. Before that, he was with the BJP and had won the same seat in 2008 as well as 2013 for the saffron party.
