Karnataka Cabinet: As an Unhappy MTB Nagaraj Cries Foul, Will He be the Pied Piper to a String of Resignations?

The transformation of power from BS Yediyurappa to Basavaraja Bommai looked smooth. All those who were backed by Yediyurappa got cabinet berths and most importantly his trusted lieutenant Bommai become the successor. Turncoats managed to retain their earlier portfolios and BSY’s close associates managed to get plum portfolios.

But everything is not normal as it looked. MTB Nagaraj, who jumped the ship from Congress to BJP is now making noise and threatening to resign if he is not allocated with plum portfolio.

MTB Nagaraj is allocated with municipal administration, small scale industries and public sector industries. He is not happy with this and is eyeing some plum portfolios like Bengaluru Urban Development which is with Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

Taking it to Twitter, MTB Nagaraj has said that he is unhappy with the portfolio allocated to him. “Previous CM BSY ji and present CM Basavaraj Bommai ji have not kept their word. I am not happy with allotted portfolio. Will take a call in this regard in 2-3 days,” Nagaraj tweeted.

According to sources close to him, Nagaraj will resign if CM Bommai doesn’t give him a plum portfolio in the next three days. Bommai on Saturday morning while speaking to media has said that none of the ministers has demanded particular portfolios. “Everything is going easy, nobody is demanding for a particular portfolio.

No pressure on me from ministers. A few have requested that if they get a portfolio as per their interest, it would be easier for them to work. Except that, everyone is happy,” Bommai said. MTB Nagaraj is the richest politician of Karnataka with declared assets amounting to Rs 1,220 crore. In January during Yediyurappa’s cabinet reshuffle, MTB was given excise ministry which was earlier with H Nagesh, Mulbagal independent MLA. Even then, he was not happy with his portfolio.

MTB Nagaraj was first made minister during Congress–JD (S) coalition government lead by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. He was the housing minister. A few say he jumped the ship to BJP because he wanted Bengaluru Urban Development portfolio.

According to insiders ever since Yediyurappa formed the government, Nagaraj tried to get Bengaluru Urban Development. But BSY kept it with himself and kept promising him that he will get a better ministry in the coming days. However, Yediyurappa had command over Nagaraj and managed to keep him calm, but it is not a cakewalk for Bommai. Nagaraj is always a moneybag and contributes a huge amount to the party fund. Bommai cannot rule him out, says a BJP senior politician.

Political pundits opine that, if Bommai agrees to Nagaraj’s demand and allocate him a better portfolio, then the other turncoats will follow the suit and it is going to be a never-ending saga for Bommai to handle.

Following MTB Nagaraj, another turncoat Anand Singh expressed his anger. Speaking to the media, Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh, said ““Have I done any corruption? Am I not capable to handling a better portfolio? At least tell me that I am not worthy of better portfolio, on my face. I will take it. This shouldn’t be done. I will resign if party top brass do not act on this immediately.”

Anand Singh has been given the Ecology, Environment and Tourism portfolio. Even B Sri Ramulu is reportedly unhappy with his portfolio. He has been allocated the Transport ministry, but was eying either the Health or Social Welfare department, according to sources.

In Bommai’s cabinet, native BJP leaders have been given good portfolios compared to turncoats. But Govind Karjol who is a former Janata Parivar leader managed to get high demanding Water Resources portfolio. Another senior leader R Ashoka allocated with Revenue, KS Eshwarappa got Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, B Sri Ramulu got Transport, V Sunil Kumar managed to get Power Ministry.

Bengaluru Urban Development, Water Resources, Power, Revenue, Public Works Department and Social Welfare are the most sought portfolios. Nobody wants home ministry. However, four-time MLA from Thirthahalli constituency Araga Jnanendra has been made the Home Minister in the Bommai cabinet. He is an RSS strongman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here