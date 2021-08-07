Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Full List of 29 Ministers Who Took Oath to Join CM Basavaraj's Cabinet

Portfolios were on Saturday allocated to the 29 newly sworn-in ministers of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with the CM himself keeping the key posts of Finance, Bengaluru Development and Cabinet Affairs.

B Sriramulu has been given Transport and ST welfare, while KS Eshwarappa has been allocated rural development and panchayati raj department and R Ashok has been given Revenue. V Somanna, a Lingayat leader, has been given housing, infrastructure development. Prabhu Chavan, who took oath in the name of Gaumata (cow), has been allocated animal husbandry.

The Ecology and Environment department has been allocated to Anand Singh, who took oath in the name of Vijayanagara Virupaksha and ‘thaayi’ (mother) Bhuvaneshwari (a goddess revered as the goddess of Karnataka).

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa’s resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28. Among the Ministers in the new cabinet are 8 Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 2 Brahmins, 1 ST and 1 Reddy, and a woman.

Here is the full list of ministers and their portfolios:

1. Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister: DPAR, Finance, Intelligence from Home, Cabinet Affairs, Bengaluru Development and all un-allocated portfolios

2. Govind Makthappa Karajol: Major and Medium Irrigation

3. K.S. Eshwarappa: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department

4. R. Ashoka: Revenue (excluding Muzarai)

5. B. Sreeramulu: Transport, ST Welfare

6. V. Somanna Housing: Infrastructure Development

7. Umesh Vishwanah Forest: Food, Civil Supplies and Katti Consumers Affairs

8. Angara. S: Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport

9. J.C. Madhu Swamy: Minor Irrigation, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation

10. Sri Aaraga Jnanendra: Home Department (excluding Intelligence)

11. Dr. Ashwath Narayan: Higher Education, IT & BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development

12. Chundrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil: Public Works Department

13. Anand Singh: Ecology and Environment, Tourism

14. Kota Shrinivas Poojari: Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare

15. Prabhu Chauhan: Animal Husbandry

16. Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani: Large & Medium Industries

17. Arabail Hebbar Shivaram: Labour

18. S.T. Somashekhar: Co-operation

19. B.C. Patil: Agriculture

20. B.A. Busavaraja (Byrati): Urban Development (including KUWSDB & KUIDFC, excluding Bengaluru Development, BBMP, BOA, BWSS13, BMRDA, BMRCL and Directorate of Town Planning, Urban Development Department)

21. Dr K. Sudhakar: Health and Family Welfare, Medical education

22. K. Gopalaiah: Excise from Finance Department

23. Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb: Muzarai, Haj & Wakf

24. N. Nagaraju (M.T.B): Municipal Administration, Small Scale Industries, Public Sector Industries.

25. Narayanagowda: Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports

26. B.C. Nagesh Prim, and Secondary Education and Sakala

27. V. Sunil Kumar: Energy, Kannada and Culture

28. Achar Halappa Basappa: Mines and Geology from Commerce and Industries Department, Women and Child Development & Disabled & Senior Citizens Empowerment

29. Shankar B. Patil Munenalioppa: Handloom and Textile Department from C & I Department, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar.

30. Munirathna: Horticulture and Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics’ Department.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here