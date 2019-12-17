Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Likely after January 15, Claim BJP sources

The ruling BJP had swept the by-elections on December 5, winning 12 of the 15 seats, helping the four-month-old Yediyurappa government retain majority in the Assembly.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Likely after January 15, Claim BJP sources
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

New Delhi: The cabinet expansion in Karnataka is likely to take place after January 15 and the ruling BJP will not ignore the old guards while inducting leaders who had rebelled against the erstwhile Congress-JDS government, BJP sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said there was no scope for induction of another deputy chief minister and the BJP would make efforts to pacify a few "disgruntled party MLAs" and accommodate them in some other posts.

The ruling BJP had swept the by-elections on December 5, winning 12 of the 15 seats, helping the four-month-old Yediyurappa government retain majority in the Assembly.

On the delay in cabinet expansion in Karnataka, the sources said it was not due to disgruntled elements. It is because the current period till January 14 is "inauspicious" and normally no fresh initiative is taken during this period.

"All new activities will begin after Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti festival on January 15. Be it election of new national BJP president or state presidents or for that matter cabinet expansion in Karnataka -- all will be done during the auspicious period," one of the sources added.

On December 13, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that the ministry expansion was likely to take place after December 20 or 22 after discussions with the party high command.

Yediyurappa has made it clear that the 11 MLAs, who successfully contested the bypolls on party tickets after being disqualified for rebelling against the Congress-JDS government, would be made ministers.

The party had fielded a total 13 such MLAs who rebelled against the Congress-JDS government, leading to its fall. Meanwhile, lobbying has intensified for ministerial berths by both BJP old guards and new entrants.

The old guards are seem to be upset at being "neglected" in the first round of cabinet expansion. The chief minister will also have to give adequate representation to various castes and regions in his cabinet.

The cabinet currently has 18 members including the chief minister as against a sanctioned strength of 34.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram