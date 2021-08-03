Karnataka’s new Council of Ministers, to be appointed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is likely to be finalised by Tuesday evening. Bommai, who was in Delhi to hold consultations with the BJP central leadership on expansion of his cabinet, will reportedly return by this evening.

The announcement of the new Cabinet is likely to happen on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Earlier, many ministerial aspirants called on Bommai and raised the pitch for a cabinet berth. Former agriculture minister B C Patil, who met Bommai, maintained that his meeting was related to an irrigation project in his constituency. Asked whether he spoke to the CM about a ministerial berth, he said, “The CM is aware of it. He has already spoken about it (cabinet expansion) to the media that he will do it at the earliest. So I did not discuss with him on this issue.”

Besides Patil, Murugesh Nirani, Shivanagouda Naik, Mahesh Kumathalli, K G Bopaiah, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and V Somanna were among those who called on the Chief Minister, party sources said.

Bommai, although being aligned to his Lingayat community, has to balance several interest groups within the party.

Bommai took oath as CM on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on July 26.

Soon after, Bommai announced that cabinet expansion would take some time. About suggesting ministers to new cabinet, Yediyurappa had said that he will not interfere in cabinet expansion exercise, and Bommai was free to induct anyone he wants into his Ministry.

