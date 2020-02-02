Karnataka Cabinet to Expand on Feb 6 as Yediyurappa Gears Up to Reward 10 Turncoats with Portfolios

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Karnataka Cabinet to Expand on Feb 6 as Yediyurappa Gears Up to Reward 10 Turncoats with Portfolios

By-election on December 5, 2019 was held to fifteen of the seventeen vacant seats after the turncoats were all disqualified. BJP had given tickets to thirteen of them of which eleven won.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:February 2, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka Cabinet to Expand on Feb 6 as Yediyurappa Gears Up to Reward 10 Turncoats with Portfolios
File photo of Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa .

Bangalore: The much awaited expansion of the Karnataka cabinet will take place on February 6 with chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday saying that 13 MLAs would take oath of office.

The decision comes after Yediyurappa received the final nod from the top brass when he visited Delhi last week. He finalised the list after a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

"10+3 ministers will be inducted at the Raj Bhavan at 10,30am. Ten will be the MLAs who won the recent bypoll," he told the press.

These ten are among the seventeen Congress-JDS MLAs who switched sides to the BJP leading to the fall of the previous coalition government. Three others would be senior leaders from the BJP.

The Karnataka chief minister received the nod from the BJP central leadership on January 31 for the expansion.

"I am sitting here today in this position because of them. I had given them my word. I will keep that word," he added.

By-election on December 5, 2019 was held to fifteen of the seventeen vacant seats after the turncoats were all disqualified. BJP had given tickets to thirteen of them of which eleven won.

All of them except one would be given cabinet berths. However, there would not be additional deputy chief ministers, Yediyurappa added.

R Shankar, who is among the 17 but had not been given a BJP ticket to contest would be made a minister too after he's made a MLC (Member of the Legislative Council).

AH Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj, who lost polls will not be inducted.

"There's a legal hurdle in making them ministers," the CM said.

The total strength of the cabinet will be at 31 with this expansion against the sanctioned strength of 34. Three seats will remain vacant for now. These three seats could help quell dissent and disappointment from those whose name have been left out of the list. Also, by-election to two more seats are pending. AH Vishwanath, who jumped to the BJP from the JDS is already disappointed with the Chief Minister's decision to not include him.

"It is not a conversation between the two of us. He gave his word in front of the people of the state. But now be says it is because Supreme Court ruled that we can't be made ministers. That is not correct. Let him consult legal experts. To not give cabinet berth is another issue. But to say it is because law doesn't allow, that is not done," said Vishwanath.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram