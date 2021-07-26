Yediyurappa Resigns LIVE Updates: Emotional Karnataka CM Says Tenure Was Always 'Agni Pariksha'; Reaches Raj Bhavan

Yediyurappa Resigns LIVE Updates: Ending days of speculation over his imminent ouster, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation today. He will now meet the Governor at 4pm. Speaking on the two-year anniversary of his government, an emotional Yediyurappa said his government had fought for farmers, Dalits and the people of this state. “I have been continuosly working for strengthening the party in the state,” added the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman whose exit was protested against by not just powerful seers in the state but even opposition leaders. Since news of BSY’s departure, the Lingayats — state’s single-largest community — have been rallying around him. At nearly 17 per cent of the population, mostly in the north Karnataka region, Lingayats are known to include firm supporters of the BJP and Yediyurappa. The Lingayats, a Hindu Shaivite community, deify Basavanna who fought for equality in society. The community can determine the outcome of polls in as many as 90-100 of the state’s 224 assembly constituencies.
Yediyurappa on Sunday informed that he was expecting suggestions from the central leadership by evening. “You’ll (media) also come to know what it will be. High command will decide about it, I am not concerned about it (on appointing Dalit CM),” he said. He further said that he had not received any instructions from the high command yet and would wait and follow their direction.
According to PTI, Yediyurappa said that he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign. “I will work for the party day and night for the next 10- 15 years. Let there be no doubt about it,” he said.
Amid heightened buzz within a section of the ruling BJP that the exit of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was on the cards, community factor seems to have come to the fore, with prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat political leaders across party lines and seers throwing their weight behind him. Several seers and leaders of the dominant community, which is estimated to form about 16 per cent of the states population, have cautioned the BJP against any move to dislodge the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman from the Chief Minister’s post.
Yediyurappa Expresses Gratitude Towards people of Karnataka
It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. (1/2)— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021
After BSY's Resignation, BJP Goes Into Huddle | BJP goes into a huddle as BS Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka chief minister. BJP chief JP Nadda and Pralhad Joshi meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Party will send observers to Bengaluru. The date of legislature party meet yet to be decided. Joshi, coincidentally, is also one of the frontrunners for the post of CM though he has maintained radio silence on the issue.
Update: Several seers of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community on Friday decided to organise religious heads convention on July 25 in what is seen as sending out a loud and clear message to BJP party high command not to remove Yediyurappa.This convention was seen as a last ditch effort to save Yediyurappa from possible resigning after July 26. Yediyurappa had maintained that he has not received any message from party high command till date but he was in anticipation of their message on July 25 evening, and until then he would be performing his duty.
According to reports, Yediyurappa is likely to name state home minister Basavaraj Bommai if asked to suggest his successor for CM post. Other names such as Pralhad Joshi, BL Santosh, CN Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi, Govind Karjol, Visveshwara Hegde Kageri and CT Ravi are also being taken into consideration. Denying that he was lobbying to replace Yediyurappa, Nirani said he will abide by any decision taken by the BJP central leadership. Addressing reporters, Nirani said he was an ordinary BJP functionary and it was his duty to follow the party’s diktat. READ MORE
Our tallest leaders, starting from Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyayaji, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atalji, Advaniji, Murali Manohar Joshiji have inspired me to dedicate myself to serve the nation. I have also received immense love and support of Modiji, Amit Shahji and Naddaji.— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021
BSY Will Continue to Guide Karnataka and BJP, Says Party General Secretary CT Ravi | "I congratulate BS Yediyurappa Ji for completing 2 years as CM today. He has done good work. He will continue to guide Karnataka and BJP... It is being reported in the news media. I can't say much on this matter," ANI quoted BJP general secretary CT Ravi as saying.
Who Will be Next Karnataka CM? BJP Top Brass Picks 8 Names for Yediyurappa's Successor
Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil visits CM Yediyurappa's house
Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil visited CM BS Yediyurappa's house on Monday morning. "No no. I am not such a big man. Whatever responsibility will be given to me, I will work to the best of my abilities," ANI quoted Patil as saying after meeting the CM.
As Top Brass Keeps Cards Close to Chest, What We Know
As the Karnataka government under BSY completes two years today, News18 takes a look at the chief minister’s journey so far and what his ouster could mean for the southern state. Differences between HD Kumaraswamy and Yediyurappa led to the fall of the coalition government between the BJP and JDS in 2007, which led to imposition of the President’s Rule for over five-and-a-half months. The drama unfolded as HDK refused to give up the CM’s chair to BSY, forcing the BJP to withdraw support from the government.
End of the Road for BJP's Poster Boy BSY? | The Karnataka cauldron had been simmering ever since buzz gained momentum of chief minister BS Yediyurappa being shown the door after completing two years in the role. While the BJP top brass has maintained a radio silence on the issue except party chief JP Nadda lauding BSY’s contribution to the state, the chief minister has hinted at an imminent exit and said he will follow the instructions of the high command.
Names of Murgesh R Nirani, Basavaraj Bommai, Aravind Bellad, Pralhad Joshi, BL Santhosh and CT Ravi have been doing the rounds as potential replacements for the 78-year-old strongman.
