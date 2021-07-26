LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Yediyurappa Resigns LIVE Updates: Emotional Karnataka CM Says Tenure Was Always 'Agni Pariksha'; Reaches Raj Bhavan Yediyurappa Resigns LIVE Updates: Speaking on the two-year anniversary of his government, an emotional Karnataka chief minister said his government had fought for farmers, Dalits and the people of this state. News18.com | July 26, 2021, 12:48 IST