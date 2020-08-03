Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive for Covid-19, His Daughter Infected Too

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa announced on Twitter. His daughter, B Y Padmavati, has also tested positive for the disease, and has been admitted to Manipal Hospital.

Seventy-seven-year-old Yediyurappa has been admitted to the Manipal hospital, his office confirmed. The hospital said that the CM is clinically stable and is being monitored closely by its team of doctors.

He has had a series of public engagements and meetings this past week, including the inauguration of the project work on the Bengaluru Bio-life-sciences Park on July 29, where entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was present.

He had also met Dr K Kasturirangan on Friday, to felicitate him for the New Education Policy (NEP) that the octogenarian scientist had drafted. The NEP was announced by the Central government only a few days ago.

Dr Rangan, who had avoided most personal meetings in the last few months, had made an exception on Thursday by allowing the CM and the deputy CM Ashwathnarayan to visit him.

Besides this, Yediyurappa has met Cabinet colleagues and Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.