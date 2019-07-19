Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Moves Supreme Court Against Governor Setting Deadline for Floor Test

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy moved the Supreme Court Friday contending that Governor Vajubhai Vala cannot dictate Speaker KR Ramesh to conduct the proceedings of the Assembly which is debating the confidence motion moved by him.

Kumaraswamy questioned the deadlines set by the Governor one after another to complete the trust vote. He said directions of the Governor are completely contrary and ex-facie in contravention of apex court's earlier verdict.

In his application, Kumaraswamy contended: "No such direction on trust vote could have been issued by Governor when confidence motion was already initiated." He submitted that the Governor cannot dictate the House on the manner in which debate on the Confidence motion has to take place.

The Chief Minister also sought clarification of the apex court's July 17 order that the 15 rebel MLAs can't be compelled to attend Assembly proceedings.

The Governor had on Thursday set a deadline of 1:30 PM on Friday for the conclusion of the trust vote, which was not met. Thereafter, Vala again sent a communication extending the deadline till 6:00 pm.