Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is all set to present his last budget on Friday ahead of the assembly elections with an eye on as many sections as possible, but the Karnataka Congress does not want to leave a stone unturned in attacking the ruling BJP over its “unfulfilled" manifesto promises.

Calling Bommai a “habitual liar", Congress general secretary and Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said, “As the tenure of the ‘brashtasura’ (corrupt) Bommai government comes to an end, it has left behind broken promises and shattered dreams, and brazen loot of public money."

Surjewala posed six questions to Bommai and demanded answers:

As Bommai government presents its last budget, why has it utterly failed to fulfil 91 percent of the 600 promises made in the BJP’s 2018 manifesto? Why has the BJP government failed to fulfil 97 promises out of the 112 promises made to ‘Rythu bandhu’? What happened to the promise of the ‘farm loan waiver’? What happened to the promise of ‘fair MSP’? Why has the BJP government failed to fulfil 24 of the 26 promises made to women? What happened to Rs 10,000 crore ‘Stree Unnati Nidhi’? Where are the free smartphones for Karnataka girls? Why has the BJP government completely failed to fulfil 17 out of 18 promises made to Karnataka’s youth? What happened to filling up all vacant government posts? Why are 2,52,000 government posts still vacant? Why have you not constructed a single PU college from the promised Rs 1300-crore budget? Why has the promise of “free education till degree level" being thrown into a dustbin? Why has the BJP government betrayed the SC/ST/OBC communities by not fulfilling 77 out of 81 promises made in BJP’s 2018 manifesto? Where is the Rs 4500-crore worth scholarship promised to SC/ST/OBC students? Where is the Rs 15,000 crore promised for SC/ST/OBC? Why have you duped the SC/ST by diverting Rs 7,000 crore of SC/ST sub plan funds? Why did you fail to fulfil 29 out of the 32 promises made in education, 35 out of 40 promises made in health, 40 out of 48 promises made in infrastructure and 22 out of 23 promises made in industrial growth in the BJP’s 2018 election manifesto?

Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, will be presenting the budget on Friday. The budget is going to be important for the ruling BJP as it will be the last one ahead of assembly elections. Though BJP in the state has said it is going to be a “pro-people" budget, the oppositions said this was the BJP’s “farewell" budget.

