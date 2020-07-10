Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to Work from Home as Staffers Test Positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would work from his official residence in the city centre for a few days as some of his staffers at his home office have tested Covid-19 positive.

"Yediyurappa, 78, will work from his official residence 'Cauvery' for some days after some staff members at his home office 'Krishna' tested positive for the virus," said an official of the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister has cancelled all official engagements till further notice and will hold video conferences with officials and ministers on Covid-19 and other issues.

"I am healthy. No one needs to worry. I will give advice and issue instructions through video conference," tweeted Yediyurappa in Kannada.

Yediyurappa, after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning, had visited the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on the outskirts of the state capital to oversee the setting up of a 10,000-bed isolation centre for asymptomatic Covid patients.

