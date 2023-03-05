Karnataka Cong Calls Statewide Bandh for Two Hours on March 9 Against BJP's Alleged Corruption

The Karnataka Congress has called for a two-hour long bandh on March 9, as part of its fight against alleged corruption by ruling BJP, following the recovery of over Rs 8 crore cash from its MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Kumar M V, by Lokayukta, in an apparent bribery case.

Announcing the bandh from 9 to 11 am that day, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday said, schools, colleges, transport and health services will not be disturbed.

Lokayukta police seized Rs 8.02 crore in cash belonging to Kumar, this includes Rs 6.1 crore from his residence in Bengaluru on Friday and Rs 2.02 crore from his private office on Thursday.

Of the Rs 2.02 crore, Rs 40 lakh was allegedly the bribe that Kumar had received from the head of a private company that had won a contract to supply raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), of which his father Virupakshappa was the Chairman, the post from which he resigned on Friday.

Lokayukta police have also seized another Rs 16.47 lakh from Virupakshappa’s residence in Davangere district.

“Lokayukta has brought out the corruption and I compliment them for it. Aimed at attracting public attention towards corruption, we are holding protests and are demanding for the Chief Minister’s resignation," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “I also appeal to various organisations and have also discussed with them. So, in the fight against corruption and the party involved in it, we are calling for a bandh on March 9 from morning 9 to 11, across the State, to make Karnataka corruption free." Stating that during the bandh, it will be ensured that the public are not disturbed, the KPCC chief said, schools and colleges, transport services and hospitals will not be affected.

“It will be a two hour protest, during which we appeal to all traders, shopkeepers to cooperate by shutting shop their shops and establishments from 9 to 11 am," he said, as he requested that no one should take law into their hands and disturb peace.

Read all the Latest Politics News here