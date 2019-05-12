Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Cong Leader Fuels Suspicion, Claims 10 BJP MLAs in Touch With Party

State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao hit out at the BJP over its claims and said the results would "shut the mouths" of those speculating about the fall of the coalition government.

PTI

May 12, 2019
Karnataka Cong Leader Fuels Suspicion, Claims 10 BJP MLAs in Touch With Party
A file photo of BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa. (AP Photo)
Bengaluru: A senior Congress leader said on Sunday that Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa was "daydreaming" about coming to power and claimed that around 10 saffron party legislators were in touch with his party.

"From the day we formed the government, the BJP has been trying to (topple the government), it is not something new. From that day they have been giving deadlines (to the government)," state minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan told reporters in Hubli. "A BJP leader has spoken about 20 Congress MLAs; today 9-10 BJP (MLAs) are in touch with us."

Khan's comments come two days after Yeddyurappa had said the longevity of the state government would depend on the stand taken by about 20 "disgruntled" Congress legislators after the Lok Sabha election results.

Khan accused Yeddyurappa of "daydreaming" about coming to power. "It is true that the BJP people are in touch with us. Not from today, (but) for two-three months, nine-10 BJP MLAs are in touch with us," he said.

Asked about the names of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators who are in touch with the Congress, the minister said: "Let the BJP give the names of 20 Congress people, we will also give the names of nine BJP people."

Claiming that nothing would happen, Khan declared that he would retire from politics if the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government falls after the election results on May 23 and challenged the BJP leaders to do the same if the coalition continues.

State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao also hit out at the BJP over its claims and said the results would "shut the mouths" of those speculating about the fall of the coalition government.

"Earlier, too, they (BJP) had said the government will fall after Diwali, then Sankranti. They don't believe in their statements themselves. They don't have the guts, so they are making such false statements," Rao said.

Both the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "baffled" as they know their defeat in the polls is imminent, the Congress leader told reporters in Hubli.
