Karnataka Cong MLA Quits, Yeddyurappa Says Open to Forming New Govt if Congress-JDS Ties Break

Bengaluru: The wobbly coalition government in Karnataka suffered a jolt on Monday after Anand Singh, Congress MLA from Vijayanagar, resigned from the Assembly. "Yes. I have resigned. Today morning, I submitted the resignation," Singh said.

The MLA refused to disclose the reasons that led to his resignation and said that he will meet governor Vajubhai Vala and narrate the developments after the meeting.

JD(S) leader and chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is in the US for the foundation laying ceremony of a temple, tweeted that he was aware of the developments taking place in the state.

"The foundation laying of Kalabhairaveshwara Temple is going on at New Jersey under the aegis of Swamiji. I am watching all the developments from here. BJP is day dreaming to destabilise the government," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

The BJP in Karnataka appears to be closely monitoring the situation as Karnataka BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa hinted at exploring possibilities of forming a government if the Congress-JD(S) coalition government falls before completing its term.

"Even I have heard about his (Anand Singh's) resignation through media. We don't want to destabilise the government... If the government falls on own its own, we will explore the possibilities of forming the new government but there is no question of fresh elections," Yeddyurappa was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Reports of Singh’s resignations have triggered speculations of BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ being back in the fray ahead of the legislature session which is scheduled from July 12.

'Operation Lotus' refers to the BJP's strategy during Yeddyurappa's previous tenure as the chief minister when it made several MLAs of other parties to resign and contest the elections on the party's ticket and win to strengthen its numbers in the assembly.

Singh had recently held a press conference in Ballari against the sale of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel. He had stated that protecting the interest of the district was more important than the party and had hinted he would resign.

It is speculated that he would join the BJP.

At the height of dissidence in the Congress last year, Singh had disappeared and was incommunicado. However, he surfaced and showed his allegiance to the party.

Earlier in January, he had come to blows with another Congress MLA J N Ganesh at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Ganesh had accused him of finishing him politically. A badly injured Singh was later admitted to hospital. Reports were rife that at least six more MLAs from Congress would also rebel against their party.