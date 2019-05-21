English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Cong Serves Show-cause Notice to Leader Roashan Baig Over Criticising Party Members
Commenting on the exit polls that projected Congress performing poorly in the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats, Baig lashed out at party's state in-charge and General Secretary KC Venugopal, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party's state unit President Dinesh Gundu Rao.
File photo of Roshan Baig.
Loading...
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday served notice to its legislator Roashan Baig for allegedly criticising the party's state unit leaders ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll results on Thursday, an official said.
"A show-cause notice has been served to Baig to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for going public against the party's state unit leaders through the media," Spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS here.
Baig, a former senior Minister, is a legislator from the Shivajinagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru central.
Commenting on the exit polls that projected Congress performing poorly in the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats, Baig lashed out at party's state in-charge and General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party's state unit President Dinesh Gundu Rao.
"Venugopal is a buffoon. What he knows about the party in our state as he is from Kerala? Due to Siddaramaiah's arrogance, the party lost in the May 2018 Assembly elections and Rao's immaturity is responsible for the dismal state of affair currently," Baig told reporters at his residence here
"A show-cause notice has been served to Baig to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for going public against the party's state unit leaders through the media," Spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS here.
Baig, a former senior Minister, is a legislator from the Shivajinagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru central.
Commenting on the exit polls that projected Congress performing poorly in the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats, Baig lashed out at party's state in-charge and General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party's state unit President Dinesh Gundu Rao.
"Venugopal is a buffoon. What he knows about the party in our state as he is from Kerala? Due to Siddaramaiah's arrogance, the party lost in the May 2018 Assembly elections and Rao's immaturity is responsible for the dismal state of affair currently," Baig told reporters at his residence here
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Copies Tiktok Algorithm, Snapchat's Design For IGTV Overhaul
- 'Anti-Trafficking Activists Should be Like Daenerys Targaryen From Game of Thrones'
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
- A Champion Speaks | Didn't Say 'You've Dropped the World Cup' to Gibbs: Waugh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results