Karnataka Congress Leader Threatens to Move Court Against HD Revanna Over Land Grab Charges
Congress' A Manju has accused Public Works Department Minister HD Revanna of grabbing government land and registering it in the names of his family members.
File image of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy with HD Revanna (Right). (PTI)
Bengaluru: Ever since the Congress and JDS joined hands to form a government in Karnataka, it has not been an easy ride for either of them.
Adding to the dissent within the party and unhappiness of leaders at the local level are the allegations made by Congress leader A Manju against minister and HD Revanna, who is the brother of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.
A Manju on Wednesday threatened to go to court against Revanna over the land grab allegations he had made last month.
"I have written to the deputy commissioner about the minister acquiring government land through fraudulent means. If she doesn't take action in three days, I will take this to court," he told News18 Kannada.
Manju, a former minister, had accused Public Works Department Minister HD Revanna of grabbing government land and registering it in the names of his family members, including his son Prajwal Revanna.
The minister had dismissed the allegations and had said Manju could file a complaint against him.
The Congress leader has alleged that Revanna grabbed 69 acres of government land and that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was protecting his brother.
Manju was the Congress candidate from Arkalgud in Hassan district in the assembly elections held in May. He lost to JDS candidate AT Ramaswamy by more than 10,000 votes.
Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
