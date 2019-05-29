English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Congress MLAs Ask Rahul Gandhi to Continue as Party Chief
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at a meeting here passed a resolution to this effect.
File Image of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Congress MLAs in Karnataka on Wednesday urged party President Rahul Gandhi not to insist on his resignation offer following the Lok Sabha poll debacle and continue to lead the party.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at a meeting here passed a resolution to this effect.
It was moved by CLP leader Siddaramaiah and seconded by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Briefing reporters about the resolution, Rao said:"we want Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party president as his leadership is required for the Congress and for the country."
"Yes the result may not have come in our favour, but Gandhi's leadership is required for the organisation and in our way forward," he said, adding the resolution will be sent to him.
Siddaramaih said Gandhi should continue as the AICC president and he alone should not take the moral responsibility. "All of us will take moral responsibility."
"In today's situation, Congress and Rahul Gandhi's leadership is needed for the country. In this election more than 12.5 crore voters have voted for Congress, nearly 20 per cent of voters have voted for Congress," he said.
Congress had lost many times in the past and had bounced back, the former chief minister said.
Siddaramaiah and Rao said, Karnataka Congress was with Gandhi and trusts his leadership.
In Karnataka, the Congress and JDS, running the coalition government, could win only one seat each with the BJP sweeping 25 seats.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at a meeting here passed a resolution to this effect.
It was moved by CLP leader Siddaramaiah and seconded by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Briefing reporters about the resolution, Rao said:"we want Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party president as his leadership is required for the Congress and for the country."
"Yes the result may not have come in our favour, but Gandhi's leadership is required for the organisation and in our way forward," he said, adding the resolution will be sent to him.
Siddaramaih said Gandhi should continue as the AICC president and he alone should not take the moral responsibility. "All of us will take moral responsibility."
"In today's situation, Congress and Rahul Gandhi's leadership is needed for the country. In this election more than 12.5 crore voters have voted for Congress, nearly 20 per cent of voters have voted for Congress," he said.
Congress had lost many times in the past and had bounced back, the former chief minister said.
Siddaramaiah and Rao said, Karnataka Congress was with Gandhi and trusts his leadership.
In Karnataka, the Congress and JDS, running the coalition government, could win only one seat each with the BJP sweeping 25 seats.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Would've Been Happy if I Had Only Played Pakistan Series: Archer
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch May Take Place on June 6, Alongside Nokia 1 Plus
- Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results