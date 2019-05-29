Karnataka Congress MLAs Ask Rahul Gandhi to Continue as Party Chief

Congress MLAs in Karnataka on Wednesday urged party President Rahul Gandhi not to insist on his resignation offer following the Lok Sabha poll debacle and continue to lead the party.The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at a meeting here passed a resolution to this effect.It was moved by CLP leader Siddaramaiah and seconded by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao.Briefing reporters about the resolution, Rao said:"we want Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party president as his leadership is required for the Congress and for the country.""Yes the result may not have come in our favour, but Gandhi's leadership is required for the organisation and in our way forward," he said, adding the resolution will be sent to him.Siddaramaih said Gandhi should continue as the AICC president and he alone should not take the moral responsibility. "All of us will take moral responsibility.""In today's situation, Congress and Rahul Gandhi's leadership is needed for the country. In this election more than 12.5 crore voters have voted for Congress, nearly 20 per cent of voters have voted for Congress," he said.Congress had lost many times in the past and had bounced back, the former chief minister said.Siddaramaiah and Rao said, Karnataka Congress was with Gandhi and trusts his leadership.In Karnataka, the Congress and JDS, running the coalition government, could win only one seat each with the BJP sweeping 25 seats.