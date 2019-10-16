Karnataka Congress MP Ramamurthy Resigns from Rajya Sabha, Likely to Join BJP

New Delhi: Congress parliamentarian from Karnataka KC Ramamurthy on Wednesday tendered his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha and is likely to join the BJP, sources said.

His resignation has been accepted by House Chairman M Venkaiah Nadu, they said. Ramamurthy is likely to join the ruling BJP in coming days, party sources said.

In the recent past, Bhubneshwar Kalita and Sanjay Singh, both from the Congress, had resigned from the upper house.

Neeraj Shekhar, Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth had recently quit the Samajwadi Party and given up their Rajya Sabha membership to join the BJP. They were later re-elected to the Upper House on a BJP ticket, boosting the strength of the ruling party in Rajya Sabha where it lacks majority.

In June this year, four Telugu Desam Party members from Rajya Sabha had joined the BJP.

