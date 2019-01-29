English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Congress to Fire Another Notice to Absentee Party MLAs
The four MLAs, Ramesh Jarakiholi, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumtalli and B Nagendra were earlier served show cause notice demanding explanation for their absence after they skipped the Congress legislature party meeting on January 18.
File photo of Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao. (Twitter)
Bengaluru: The four Congress legislators who were absent for the legislature party meeting earlier this month will be served another notice, Karnataka Pradesh Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday.
The four MLAs, Ramesh Jarakiholi, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumtalli and B Nagendra were earlier served show cause notice demanding explanation for their absence after they skipped the Congress legislature party meeting on January 18.
"They have not yet come. They have only written letters. Another notice will be issued. They will be asked to come and present themselves in front of the CLP. All four will be asked to come and explain why they were not available, not available on phones, why were they not available to be contacted," said Rao.
"They have been away from all meetings. All of them have to come and explain to our CLP leader for their absence during this critical period. They have to give a good explanation. For one, two or three days if people are not there, it is different but for weeks if they disappear then there is an issue and that issue has to be sorted out," he added.
The four had remained inaccessible even as the other 75 MLAs were holed up at the Eagleton resort off Bengaluru amidst alleged poaching attempts of the BJP.
During the legislators' three-day stay at the resort, MLAs JN Ganesh and Anand Singh also had a brawl where the former assaulted Singh. Ganesh, who is facing attempt to murder charges, is currently absconding.
An internal committee of the party headed by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara is yet to submit its report. Rao said the committee has had a preliminary meeting but said the party can't be held responsible for the brawl between the two.
"Just because the brawl happens in the resort, can the party be responsible? It was not political but personal. The party is taking responsibility which is why action was taken," said Rao.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
